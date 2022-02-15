Advisory - Unauthorized products, including workout supplements and poppers, removed from sale because they may pose serious health risks Français
Feb 15, 2022, 16:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
HD Muscle PreHD Preworkout
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Insane Labz Psychotic
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Insane Labz Redrum
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Iron Brothers Thermo Burn
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libido Support
Yohimbine HCl
Sexual enhancement
Weight Loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Limited Gangster Series MYO-TKO
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe bark and cardarine GW-501516
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-RAD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-S4
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain andarine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-YK
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
NutriFitt Serum
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia vomitoria extract
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Phenon
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine)
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Revive Yohimbine HCl
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain yohimbine
|
Reflex Supplements
3 – 205 3rd Ave W
Cochrane, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Shiny Poppers
(website)
|
Removed from the website
|
Jungle Juice Pulse Black Extreme
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Shiny Poppers
(website)
|
Removed from the website
|
Super Red Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Shiny Poppers
(website)
|
Removed from the website
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
