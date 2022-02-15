Advisory - Unauthorized products, including workout supplements and poppers, removed from sale because they may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

HD Muscle PreHD Preworkout 

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

 

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Insane Labz Psychotic

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Insane Labz Redrum

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine)

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Iron Brothers Thermo Burn

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Libido Support

Yohimbine HCl

Sexual enhancement

Weight Loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Limited Gangster Series MYO-TKO

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbe bark and cardarine GW-501516

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain MK-677

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone 

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-S4

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain andarine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-YK

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

NutriFitt Serum

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia vomitoria extract

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Phenon

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine)

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Revive Yohimbine HCl

Weight loss

Labelled to contain yohimbine

Reflex Supplements

3 – 205 3rd Ave W

Cochrane, AB

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Shiny Poppers

(website)

Removed from the website

Jungle Juice Pulse Black Extreme

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Shiny Poppers

(website)

Removed from the website

Super Red Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Shiny Poppers

(website)

Removed from the  website

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

