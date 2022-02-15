OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken HD Muscle PreHD Preworkout Workout supplement Labelled to contain yohimbine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Insane Labz Psychotic Workout supplement Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Insane Labz Redrum Workout supplement Labelled to contain rauwolfia vomitoria extract (std. min. 90% alpha yohimbine) Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Iron Brothers Thermo Burn Workout supplement Labelled to contain yohimbine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Libido Support Yohimbine HCl Sexual enhancement Weight Loss Labelled to contain yohimbine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Limited Gangster Series MYO-TKO Workout supplement Labelled to contain yohimbe bark and cardarine GW-501516 Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-CARD Workout supplement Labelled to contain cardarine GW-501516 Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-HGH Workout supplement Labelled to contain MK-677 Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-RAD Workout supplement Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-S4 Workout supplement Labelled to contain andarine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-STA Workout supplement Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-YK Workout supplement Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location NutriFitt Serum Workout supplement Labelled to contain yohimbine and rauwolfia vomitoria extract Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Phenon Workout supplement Labelled to contain rauwolscine (also known as alpha-yohimbine) Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Revive Yohimbine HCl Weight loss Labelled to contain yohimbine Reflex Supplements 3 – 205 3rd Ave W Cochrane, AB Seized from the retail location Gold Rush Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Shiny Poppers (website) Removed from the website Jungle Juice Pulse Black Extreme Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite Shiny Poppers (website) Removed from the website Super Red Rush Poppers Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite Shiny Poppers (website) Removed from the website

