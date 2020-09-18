OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized health products sold by SteroidHubCanada.com

Unauthorized health products sold by SteroidHubCanada.com Issue: These products are not authorized by Health Canada and may pose serious health risks.

These products are not authorized by Health Canada and may pose serious health risks. What to do: Stop using products from this site and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns. Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Issue

Health Canada is warning Canadians about the online retailer Steroid Hub Canada because it is selling unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks.

The unauthorized products on the website are promoted for bodybuilding and include anabolic steroids, growth hormones and Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs). Other products are promoted for uses such as weight loss and sexual enhancement. Some products are in an injectable format. Many are labelled to contain prescription drugs or controlled substances. One of the products is an unauthorized version of "Saizen," which is a prescription growth hormone drug (somatropin) authorized by Health Canada and administered by injection.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and could pose serious health risks. For example, unauthorized health products could contain ingredients not listed on the label, including prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding maximum recommended amounts.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional, because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Specific drug ingredients may be subject to additional restrictions as outlined in the Food and Drugs Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. This may include the need for a prescription from a health care practitioner, the application of specific controls to allow for professional direction and supervision in their use, or the application of additional controls on the sale and storage of the product.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada has directed the company to stop advertising and selling unauthorized health products immediately. Health Canada will not hesitate to take additional enforcement actions as necessary to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Health Canada will continue to take action against any companies found to be selling unauthorized health products either online or in stores in Canada. The Department works with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent the import of any unauthorized health products and will continue to warn Canadians about these products when they are found in the marketplace. Health Canada works closely with law enforcement agencies and may refer suspected illegal activity to them for further action.

What you should do

Stop using health products purchased from Steroid Hub Canada. Consult with your health care professional if you have used a health product from this site and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Read the information Health Canada has posted on the risks of buying drugs, natural health products or medical devices online if you are considering buying health products over the Internet.

Report any health product side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

This is not a complete list of the unauthorized drugs advertised and sold on the website. This list is being provided to help inform consumers of the risks they are exposing themselves to when taking unauthorized drugs purchased from this site.

Anabolic steroids: There are serious health risks associated with the use of anabolic steroids including heart attacks, strokes, reduced fertility, hardening of the arteries, liver damage, the development of male characteristics in women (e.g., increased facial hair), and enlargement or tenderness of male breasts or nipples.

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs): These drugs are not authorized in Canada for any use and have not been reviewed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness and quality. The use of bodybuilding products that contain SARMs can pose serious health risks such as heart attack, stroke and liver damage. The long-term effects on the body are unknown. Examples include andarine, ostarine (MK 2866), ligandrol (LDG-4033) myostine (YK-11), and testolone (RAD-140).

Somatropin: This is a prescription drug that contains human growth hormone. It is used to treat children or adults with stunted growth caused by their body's inability to produce sufficient amounts of natural growth hormones. It is also used to treat children with Turner syndrome or chronic renal failure. Somatropin can alter blood sugar levels and its use may require patients to monitor their blood sugar regularly. It can affect patients' thyroid hormones resulting in the need for thryoid hormone replacement. It can cause an allergic reaction that may be life threatening. In certain patients, it can cause brain swelling requiring immediate medical attention. In children, it may increase the risk of developing hip problems and childhood leukemia. Somatropin should only be used under the direct supervision of physicians experienced in the diagnosis and management of patients with these disorders.

