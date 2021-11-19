Product: Odor-Eaters Spray Powder (DIN 02244777) for athlete's foot

Odor-Eaters Spray Powder (DIN 02244777) for athlete's foot Issue: Blistex Corporation is recalling three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks. Children may be more vulnerable to these risks.

Blistex Corporation is recalling three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks. Children may be more vulnerable to these risks. What to do: Stop using the affected products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Issue

Blistex Corporation is recalling three lots of Odor-Eaters Spray Powder (D20C04, D20K13 and D21H03) due to contamination with benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin or by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks. Children may be more vulnerable to these risks.

A recently expired lot (D19K22) was also tested by the company and found to contain benzene above acceptable levels. As with the recalled lots, Health Canada is recommending consumers who have this product in their home stop using it.

Odor-Eaters Spray Powder is an antifungal spray used for the treatment and prevention of athlete's foot. It is available over-the-counter for use by adults, adolescents and children ages two years and older.

Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.

While there is no safe level of benzene, people can be exposed to benzene during everyday life by air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions) and by swallowing benzene or by absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells) and bone marrow failure. Children may be more vulnerable to these risks.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall. If additional safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name DIN Lot # Expiry Odor-Eaters Spray Powder 02244777 D20C04 03/2022 Odor-Eaters Spray Powder 02244777 D20K13 10/2022 Odor-Eaters Spray Powder 02244777 D21H03 08/2023 Odor-Eaters Spray Powder (not being recalled as it is expired) 02244777 D19K22 10/2021

What you should do

Stop using the affected products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Visit the company's website, www.odoreatersrecall2021.com, or contact Blistex Corporation by email at [email protected] , or by calling 1-855-544- 4821 if you have questions about the recall, or to request a refund.

, or by calling 1-855-544- 4821 if you have questions about the recall, or to request a refund. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

There have been a number of recalls in Canada related to benzene contamination in certain health products in an aerosol spray format. To date, certain sunscreen and athlete's foot sprays have been recalled. Health Canada is working with companies to determine the scope and cause of the issue and appropriate mitigation steps to prevent it from reoccurring.

Related Links

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]