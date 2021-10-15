Product: Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen, SPF 30 and SPF 60 (DIN 02415313 and DIN 02415402)

Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen, SPF 30 and SPF 60 (DIN 02415313 and DIN 02415402) Issue: Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks.

Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks. What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.

Issue

Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen, SPF30 and SPF 60, due to elevated levels of benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks.

Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.

While there is no safe level of benzene, people can be exposed to benzene during everyday life by air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions), by swallowing benzene or by absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure. These risks may increase when these products are used on children.

Health Canada emphasises that it is important that people continue to use sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects.

Health Canada recommends broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that provides protection from both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays) with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to prevent sunburn and to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Anyone with a known history of severe reactions to sunlight should stay out of the sun as much as possible and always use sunscreen and other sun-protective measures.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall. If additional safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name DIN Lot # Expiry Date Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 30 02415313 JFT30W 03-2023 JFS80W 08-2022 Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 60 02415402 JFU30W 03-2024 JFT30W 08-2023 JFS80W 08-2022 JFS81W 08-2022

What you should do

Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.

Contact L'Oréal Customer Care at 1-888-966-2735 or by email at [email protected] if you have questions about the recall.

if you have questions about the recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Health Canada strongly encourages the use of sunscreens to protect against harmful UV radiation and provides general sun safety tips as well as safety tips for parents.

Related Advisories:

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]