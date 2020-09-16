Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from 12 stores in Ontario and one in B.C. because they may pose serious health risks
Sep 16, 2020, 11:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
2000 Ginseng Red
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
FX 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain yohimbine
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Horny Goat Weed
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa)
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Mamba is Hero
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Rhino 100000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (L-dopa)
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Bravo for Him
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rhino 100000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Hard Rock 3800
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 11 10k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino King 15000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Petro Canada Gas
1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Hard Rock 3800
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Petro Canada Gas
1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Petro Canada Gas
1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Dragon 69 12000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Green Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premium Xpluse 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rodeo Fantasy
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XOXO Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XXLANT 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Happy Miny
3750 St. Clair Avenue E
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Happy Miny
3750 St. Clair Avenue E
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Happy Miny
3750 St. Clair Avenue E
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Happy Miny
3750 St. Clair Avenue E
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Big Rhino Diamond 100,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther Extreme 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libigrow 130K Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Maximum Power Bang All Night Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Hasty Market
670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
EDD Multi-Vitamin
Workout supplement
|
Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Masterbrain Kit
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain L-dopa
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
M-Factor Goddess
Workout supplement
|
Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
M-Factor Hero
Workout supplement
|
Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Prenatal Plus
Workout supplement
|
Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D. Labelled for use by pregnant women
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vitamin//24
Workout supplement
|
Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Thermoxyn
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
|
Boss Supplements
411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
All Nite Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (10% L-dopa)
|
Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery
7205 Goreway Drive
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Horny Goat Weed
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa)
|
Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery
7205 Goreway Drive
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-CARD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain cardarine GW 501516
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HER
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ibutamoren MK-677
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-LGD
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-S4
|
Labelled to contain andarine S4
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-SR
|
Labelled to contain SR9009 stenabolic
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-YK
|
Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine
|
Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)
201–13650 102 Avenue
Surrey, BC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Benek's Fashion Fair Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Benek's Fashion Fair Gel Plus
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Benek's New Hot Movate Gel
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.075g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Civic Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Esapharma Lemonvate Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Esapharma Movate Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
H2O Jours Natural Gel Plus
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Haloderm
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol proprionate 0.05%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Janet Papaya Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Mekako Lightening Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Nadinola Extra Strength Discoloration Fade Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Othine Skin Discoloration Fade Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd.
Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Top Gel Plus
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain fluocinonide 0.025g, neomycin sulphate 0.05g
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Visible Difference Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Visible Difference Gel
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065%
|
Beauty Collection Inc.
11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Beneks Hot Movate Gel
Skin
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Dermovate Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Esapharma Movate cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Janet Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Janet Gel Plus Aloé Véra
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Janet Papaya Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Nadinola Extra Strength Formula Skin Discolouration Fade Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Naturel Cream Aloe Vera
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Naturel Lemon Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Naturel Papaya Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Neoprosone-Gel Forte
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
SURFAZ-SN Triple Action cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Express Fast Action Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Marilyn's Beauty Supply
1824 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Beneks Fashion Fair Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Beneks' Fashion Fair Gel Plus
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Dr White Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Funbact-A Triple Action Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lemonvate Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Naturel Gel Plus
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Naturel Papaya Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Othine Skin Bleach
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pop Popular Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Skineal Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.25mg and neomycin sulfate 5000IU
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
So Nice Cream
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Topifram
Skin treatment
|
Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%
|
Caribbean Island Food Market,
3432 Weston Rd.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]