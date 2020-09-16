Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from 12 stores in Ontario and one in B.C. because they may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Sep 16, 2020, 11:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

2000 Ginseng Red

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

FX 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain yohimbine

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Horny Goat Weed

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa)

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Mamba is Hero

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush Hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

A & J Variety

324 Rawdon St.

Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Blue Rhino 100000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (L-dopa)

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Bravo for Him

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rhino 100000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Hard Rock 3800

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 11 10k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino King 15000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush Hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry  

81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada Gas

1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Hard Rock 3800

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada Gas

1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Petro Canada Gas

1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON

Seized from the retail location

Dragon 69 12000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Green Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Premium Xpluse 2000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dundas West. Convenience

5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe 

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe 

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

XOXO Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

XXLANT 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dairy Jug

3884 Bloor St. W

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe 

Happy Miny

3750 St. Clair Avenue E

Toronto, ON

 

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther 200K

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Happy Miny

3750 St. Clair Avenue E

Toronto, ON

 

Seized from the retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe 

Happy Miny

3750 St. Clair Avenue E

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Happy Miny

3750 St. Clair Avenue E

Toronto, ON

 

Seized from the retail location

Big Rhino Diamond 100,000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther Extreme 25000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Libigrow 130K Platinum

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Maximum Power Bang All Night Long

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Hasty Market

670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

EDD Multi-Vitamin

Workout supplement

Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

Masterbrain Kit

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain L-dopa

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

M-Factor Goddess

Workout supplement

Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

M-Factor Hero

Workout supplement

Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

Prenatal Plus 

Workout supplement

Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D. Labelled for use by pregnant women

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

Vitamin//24

Workout supplement

Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

Thermoxyn

Weight loss

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Boss Supplements

411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON

Seized from the retail location

All Nite Long

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (10% L-dopa)

Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery

7205 Goreway Drive

Mississauga, ON

Seized from the retail location

Horny Goat Weed

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa)

Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery

7205 Goreway Drive

Mississauga, ON

Seized from the retail location

MYO-CARD

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain cardarine GW 501516

 

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HER

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ibutamoren MK-677

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-LGD

Workout supplement

 

Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-S4
Workout supplement

Labelled to contain andarine S4

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-SR
Workout supplement

Labelled to contain  SR9009 stenabolic

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

MYO-YK
Workout supplement

Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine

Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley)

201–13650 102 Avenue

Surrey, BC

Seized from the retail location

Benek's Fashion Fair Cream

Skin lightening

 

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Benek's Fashion Fair Gel Plus

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

 

Benek's New Hot Movate Gel

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.075g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Civic Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Esapharma Lemonvate Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Esapharma Movate Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

H2O Jours Natural Gel Plus

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Haloderm

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol proprionate 0.05%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Janet Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Mekako Lightening Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Nadinola Extra Strength Discoloration Fade Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Othine Skin Discoloration Fade Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd.

Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Top Gel Plus  

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain fluocinonide 0.025g, neomycin sulphate 0.05g

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Visible Difference Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Visible Difference Gel

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065%

Beauty Collection Inc.

11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Beneks Hot Movate Gel

Skin

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Dermovate Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Esapharma Movate cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Janet Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Janet Gel Plus Aloé Véra

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Janet Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Nadinola Extra Strength Formula Skin Discolouration Fade Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Naturel Cream Aloe Vera

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Naturel Lemon Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Naturel Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Neoprosone-Gel Forte

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

SURFAZ-SN Triple Action cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Express Fast Action Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Marilyn's Beauty Supply

1824 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Beneks Fashion Fair Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Beneks' Fashion Fair Gel Plus

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Dr White Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Funbact-A Triple Action Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Lemonvate Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Naturel Gel Plus

Skin lightening 

Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Naturel Papaya Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Othine Skin Bleach

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Pop Popular Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Skineal Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.25mg and neomycin sulfate 5000IU

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

So Nice Cream

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Topifram

Skin treatment

Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Caribbean Island Food Market,

3432 Weston Rd.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada