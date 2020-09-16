Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from 12 stores in Ontario and one in B.C. because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 2000 Ginseng Red Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location FX 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain yohimbine A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Horny Goat Weed Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa) A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Jaguar 30000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Mamba is Hero Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rush Hour 72 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Super Panther 7k Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location 7k Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Black Mamba Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Blue Rhino 100000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (L-dopa) Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Bravo for Him Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Gold Rhino 100000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Hard Rock 3800 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Jaguar 30000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Master Zone 1500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 11 10k Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino King 15000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rush Hour 72 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Triple Green Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location VIP Go Rhino Gold 69k Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada Gas 1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Hard Rock 3800 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada Gas 1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Petro Canada Gas 1300 Clarence St. S, Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Dragon 69 12000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Green Mamba Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Passion Classic Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Premium Xpluse 2000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Rodeo Fantasy Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location White Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Black Mamba Premium Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location XOXO Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location XXLANT 3000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Happy Miny 3750 St. Clair Avenue E Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther 200K Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe Happy Miny 3750 St. Clair Avenue E Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Happy Miny 3750 St. Clair Avenue E Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Happy Miny 3750 St. Clair Avenue E Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Big Rhino Diamond 100,000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2, Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Extreme 25000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2, Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Libigrow 130K Platinum Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2, Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Maximum Power Bang All Night Long Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Hasty Market 670 Rexdale Blvd., Unit 1&2, Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location EDD Multi-Vitamin Workout supplement Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location Masterbrain Kit Workout supplement Labelled to contain L-dopa Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location M-Factor Goddess Workout supplement Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location M-Factor Hero Workout supplement Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamins A, D, and K Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location Prenatal Plus Workout supplement Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D. Labelled for use by pregnant women Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location Vitamin//24 Workout supplement Label recommends prescription-strength dose of vitamin D Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location Thermoxyn Weight loss Labelled to contain rauwolfia Boss Supplements 411 Bayfield St. Barrie, ON Seized from the retail location All Nite Long Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (10% L-dopa) Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery 7205 Goreway Drive Mississauga, ON Seized from the retail location Horny Goat Weed Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens seed extract (12% L-dopa) Food Fiesta West. Indian Grocery 7205 Goreway Drive Mississauga, ON Seized from the retail location MYO-CARD Workout supplement Labelled to contain cardarine GW 501516 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-HER Workout supplement Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-HGH Workout supplement Labelled to contain ibutamoren MK-677 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-LGD Workout supplement Labelled to contain ligandrol LGD-4033 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-S4

Workout supplement Labelled to contain andarine S4 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-SR

Workout supplement Labelled to contain SR9009 stenabolic Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-STA Workout supplement Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location MYO-YK

Workout supplement Labelled to contain YK-11 myostine Reflex Supplements (Surrey-Whalley) 201–13650 102 Avenue Surrey, BC Seized from the retail location Benek's Fashion Fair Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Benek's Fashion Fair Gel Plus Skin lightening Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Benek's New Hot Movate Gel Skin treatment Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.075g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Civic Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Esapharma Lemonvate Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Esapharma Movate Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location H2O Jours Natural Gel Plus Skin lightening Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Haloderm Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol proprionate 0.05% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Janet Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Mekako Lightening Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Nadinola Extra Strength Discoloration Fade Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Othine Skin Discoloration Fade Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Top Gel Plus Skin treatment Labelled to contain fluocinonide 0.025g, neomycin sulphate 0.05g Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Visible Difference Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Visible Difference Gel Skin lightening Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.065% Beauty Collection Inc. 11-2058 Ellesmere Rd. Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Beneks Hot Movate Gel Skin Skin treatment Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Dermovate Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Esapharma Movate cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Janet Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Janet Gel Plus Aloé Véra Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Janet Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Nadinola Extra Strength Formula Skin Discolouration Fade Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Naturel Cream Aloe Vera Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Naturel Lemon Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Naturel Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Neoprosone-Gel Forte Skin lightening Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location SURFAZ-SN Triple Action cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location White Express Fast Action Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Marilyn's Beauty Supply 1824 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Beneks Fashion Fair Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Beneks' Fashion Fair Gel Plus Skin treatment Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Dr White Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Funbact-A Triple Action Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% and neomycin sulphate 0.5% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Lemonvate Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Naturel Gel Plus Skin lightening Labelled to contain betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Naturel Papaya Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Nature Secrète with the Oil Argon Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Othine Skin Bleach Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone 3% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Pop Popular Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Skineal Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.25mg and neomycin sulfate 5000IU Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location So Nice Cream Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Topifram Skin treatment Labelled to contain clobetasol propionate 0.05% Caribbean Island Food Market, 3432 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]