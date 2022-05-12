Product: DigitDots 3 mm and 5 mm Magnetic Balls

Issue: These magnet sets are small enough to be swallowed, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

What to do: Immediately stop using these products, check that all pieces are accounted for, and dispose of them.

Issue

Health Canada is warning Canadians of the serious danger posed by DigitDots magnet sets that were sold to Canadians online by HD Premier.

These sets contain small, powerful magnets that can be easily swallowed by children of all ages, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

When more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, the magnets can attract one another while moving through the intestines. This can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls. Swallowing more than one magnet can damage gastrointestinal tissues and can require emergency surgical treatment, resulting in possible long-term health effects and even death.

What consumers should do

Immediately stop using these magnet sets, check that all pieces are accounted for, and safely dispose of the products.

Do not purchase products with easily accessible small powerful magnets.

Do not allow children to play with small items that contain powerful magnets.

Teach children of all ages that magnets and items containing magnets should never be placed in their mouth, nose or ears. Even older children have unintentionally swallowed magnets. This can happen when they use them as fake tongue or cheek piercings, attach them to braces, or separate magnets with their teeth.

Seek immediate medical attention for any child who has swallowed (or is suspected of having swallowed) one or more magnets.

Read and follow the age recommendations, warnings, safety messages and assembly instructions for products before giving them to children.

Regularly check the Healthy Canadians Recalls and Safety Alerts database for dangerous products and take action to remove items of concern.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada has determined that these small powerful magnet sets are prohibited because they are a danger to human health and safety under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA). They exceed the maximum allowable limit of magnetic force and pose an ingestion hazard.

These products have been removed from sale from HD Premier's website. The foreign company has voluntarily recalled (English only) the affected products in the United States. Health Canada has contacted the foreign company and is advising Canadians to immediately stop using these magnet sets and to be careful with other magnet sets purchased in stores or online. Health Canada also suggests Canadians learn about the risks of buying consumer products online (see Related Links below).

To date, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported to Health Canada.

Health Canada is committed to helping protect Canadians from potentially dangerous consumer products. The Department regularly tests consumer products available for sale to Canadians in stores or online and continues to monitor products to help keep consumers safe.

Product affected

DigitDots 3 mm Magnetic Balls - sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 512 multi-colored magnetic balls.

DigitDots 5 mm Magnetic Balls - sold as aggregated loose magnets in sets of 222 silver magnetic balls or 224 multi-colored magnetic balls.

Report health or safety concerns:

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

