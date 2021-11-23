TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario has established an advisory committee to develop standards for voting technologies used in provincial elections. This committee was created in accordance with amendments to Ontario's Election Act introduced through the Protecting Ontario Elections Act, 2021. The committee will focus on technology and equipment already being used, or being considered, for the province's elections.

The committee is made up of individuals chosen by each political party in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario and three other members appointed by the Chief Electoral Officer.

The members appointed by the Chief Electoral Officer include:

Jean-Pierre Kingsley , former Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , as Chair

, former Chief Electoral Officer of , as Chair Dr. Mkabi Walcott, Vice-President of Standards and International Relations, Standards Council of Canada

Dr. Nicole Goodman , Associate Professor of Political Science, Brock University

Recommended standards will be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer once the committee has completed its work.

Quotes

"Voting technology has the potential to make our electoral processes more efficient while making voting easier for Ontarians. I have long recommended that a common set of evaluative standards be established for the technology used in our provincial elections so that we can continue to meet voter expectations while protecting the integrity and security of our elections. I look forward to receiving the recommendations from the advisory committee as we continue to modernize Ontario's elections."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

"The integrity of elections is of paramount importance. The establishment of the Advisory Committee on Standards for Voting Technologies is an integral part of the ongoing commitment to ensure Ontario elections are efficient and secure. I look forward to working with the members of the advisory committee, experts in the field and interested members of the public to develop standards that continue to meet voter expectations."

- Jean-Pierre Kingsley, Advisory Committee Chair

Links

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

