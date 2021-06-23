Advisory - All lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) recalled due to missing safety information for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Products: Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours), NPN 80097035

Issue

10592706 Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) because the product label is missing an important statement warning that pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare provider before using this product.

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder is promoted as a workout drink containing the branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) leucine, isoleucine and valine. There is limited information about the safety of BCAAs for use by pregnant and breastfeeding women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult their healthcare provider before use.

Affected products

Product NPN Lot Expiry Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Cherry Blast 80097035 2997 2023-02 3024 2023-03 3101 2023-04 3197 2023-06 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Funky Peach 80097035 2998 2023-02 3025 2023-03 3071 2023-04 3149 2023-06 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Ice Tea 80097035 3000 2023-02 3072 2023-04 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Moscow Mule 80097035 2971 2023-01 3027 2023-03 3102 2023-04 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Pina Colada 80097035 3004 2023-02 3059 2023-04 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Sour Batch 80097035 2970 2023-01 3001 2023-02 3058 2023-04 3153 2023-06 3198 2023-06 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Sour Grape 80097035 2999 2023-02 3026 2023-03 3154 2023-06 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Sour Watermelon 80097035 3002 2023-02 3057 2023-04 3150 2023-06 Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder Ziclone 80097035 2972 2023-01 2980 2023-02 3003 2023-02 3056 2023-04 3103 2023-04 3151 2023-06

What you should do

Stop taking this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have not consulted a healthcare provider before using it. If you have taken this product and have concerns about your health, speak to a healthcare provider.

Contact 10592706 Canada Inc. at [email protected] or by calling (514) 917-6602 if you have questions about the recall.

or by calling (514) 917-6602 if you have questions about the recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]