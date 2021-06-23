Advisory - All lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) recalled due to missing safety information for pregnant and breastfeeding women
Summary
- Products: Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours), NPN 80097035
- Issue: 10592706 Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of all flavours because the label is missing an important statement warning that pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare provider before using this product.
- What to do: Stop taking this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have not consulted a healthcare provider before using it. If you have taken this product and have concerns about your health, speak to a healthcare provider.
Issue
10592706 Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) because the product label is missing an important statement warning that pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare provider before using this product.
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder is promoted as a workout drink containing the branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) leucine, isoleucine and valine. There is limited information about the safety of BCAAs for use by pregnant and breastfeeding women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult their healthcare provider before use.
Affected products
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Cherry Blast
|
80097035
|
2997
|
2023-02
|
3024
|
2023-03
|
3101
|
2023-04
|
3197
|
2023-06
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Funky Peach
|
80097035
|
2998
|
2023-02
|
3025
|
2023-03
|
3071
|
2023-04
|
3149
|
2023-06
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Ice Tea
|
80097035
|
3000
|
2023-02
|
3072
|
2023-04
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Moscow Mule
|
80097035
|
2971
|
2023-01
|
3027
|
2023-03
|
3102
|
2023-04
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Pina Colada
|
80097035
|
3004
|
2023-02
|
3059
|
2023-04
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Sour Batch
|
80097035
|
2970
|
2023-01
|
3001
|
2023-02
|
3058
|
2023-04
|
3153
|
2023-06
|
3198
|
2023-06
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Sour Grape
|
80097035
|
2999
|
2023-02
|
3026
|
2023-03
|
3154
|
2023-06
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Sour Watermelon
|
80097035
|
3002
|
2023-02
|
3057
|
2023-04
|
3150
|
2023-06
|
Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder
Ziclone
|
80097035
|
2972
|
2023-01
|
2980
|
2023-02
|
3003
|
2023-02
|
3056
|
2023-04
|
3103
|
2023-04
|
3151
|
2023-06
What you should do
- Stop taking this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have not consulted a healthcare provider before using it. If you have taken this product and have concerns about your health, speak to a healthcare provider.
- Contact 10592706 Canada Inc. at [email protected] or by calling (514) 917-6602 if you have questions about the recall.
- Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
