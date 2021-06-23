Advisory - All lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) recalled due to missing safety information for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Summary

  • Products:  Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours), NPN 80097035
  • Issue: 10592706 Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of all flavours because the label is missing an important statement warning that pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare provider before using this product. 
  • What to do: Stop taking this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have not consulted a healthcare provider before using it. If you have taken this product and have concerns about your health, speak to a healthcare provider.

Issue

10592706 Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder (all flavours) because the product label is missing an important statement warning that pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a healthcare provider before using this product. 

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder is promoted as a workout drink containing the branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) leucine, isoleucine and valine. There is limited information about the safety of BCAAs for use by pregnant and breastfeeding women. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult their healthcare provider before use.

Affected products

Product

NPN

Lot

Expiry

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Cherry Blast

80097035

2997

2023-02

3024

2023-03

3101

2023-04

3197

2023-06

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Funky Peach

80097035

2998

2023-02

3025

2023-03

3071

2023-04

3149

2023-06

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Ice Tea

80097035

3000

2023-02

3072

2023-04

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Moscow Mule

80097035

2971

2023-01

3027

2023-03

3102

2023-04

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Pina Colada

80097035

3004

2023-02

3059

2023-04

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Sour Batch 

80097035

2970

2023-01

3001

2023-02

3058

2023-04

3153

2023-06

3198

2023-06

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Sour Grape

80097035

2999

2023-02

3026

2023-03

3154

2023-06

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Sour Watermelon

80097035

3002

2023-02

3057

2023-04

3150

2023-06

Yummy Sports Candies BCAA powder

Ziclone

80097035

2972

2023-01

2980

2023-02

3003

2023-02

3056

2023-04

3103

2023-04

3151

2023-06

What you should do

  • Stop taking this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have not consulted a healthcare provider before using it. If you have taken this product and have concerns about your health, speak to a healthcare provider.
  • Contact 10592706 Canada Inc. at [email protected] or by calling (514) 917-6602 if you have questions about the recall.
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

