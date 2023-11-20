RBC Royal Bank: over 25 years of support for the CHUM Foundation and its activities

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the CHUM Foundation is proud to announce a financial support of $1.125 million from RBC Royal Bank, a loyal philanthropic partner for more than 25 years. This important contribution aims to support the Centre d'expertise et de collaboration en troubles concomitants (CECTC) in order to respond to the challenges of accessibility to advanced medical services, and to offer Quebecers services and care adapted to this type of disorder troubles.

A center of expertise that spans the Province

From left to right: Mario DiBernardo, Regional Vice-President, RBC, Montreal Centre-South; Nadine Renaud-Tinker, Regional President, RBC Quebec; Pascale Bouchard, President and GM, CHUM Foundation; Dr Didier Jutras-Aswad, Head of the Psychiatry Department, CHUM; Frédéric Abergel, President and GM, CHUM. (CNW Group/Fondation du CHUM)

The CECTC focuses on scientific collaboration by bringing together existing strengths in the field of concurrent disorders, i.e. addiction and mental health problems that manifest simultaneously, both medically and psychosocially. The innovative strategy of the CECTC and its teams was able to materialize and be beneficial for thousands of young adults over the past year, thanks to the involvement of RBC Royal Bank, and the innovative actions deployed beyond urban areas, where access to care can represent a major challenge.

In addition to being committed to supporting transformative projects aimed at improving the offer of health and mental health services, RBC wishes to make them accessible to everyone, regardless of their place of residence, their status, or their social environment.

''We know that 75% of mental health diagnoses occur between the ages of 16 and 25, and that only one in five young people with a mental health problem has access to the care they need'', says Nadine Renaud-Tinker, Regional President of RBC in Quebec. ''Young people deserve simple access to quality mental health support services, as well as a well-integrated system where mental health knowledge is present and easy to navigate. We are proud to support various CHUM and CECTC initiatives through our RBC Future Builder program to make a difference in the mental health care and support offered to Quebec's next generation and their families''.

In addition to reaching and mobilizing caregivers from all regions of Quebec, the CECTC's initiatives trains them to better treat and reduce the impact of these disorders on the well-being of their young patients and their loved ones.

Some of the initiatives implemented by the CECTC specialists thanks to the generosity of RBC Royal Bank include:

The ECHO ® TC-CHUM online telementoring program, which links over 250 clinicians, 30 healthcare institutions, partners, and interdisciplinary teams from across provincial and community networks working with young adults with concurrent disorders.

which links over 250 clinicians, 30 healthcare institutions, partners, and interdisciplinary teams from across provincial and community networks working with young adults with concurrent disorders. A consulting support service offered to Quebec health and social service establishments and community organizations.

offered to health and social service establishments and community organizations. Scientific opinions answering questions concerning the organization of services or the factors involved in the approach to managing concurrent disorders.

answering questions concerning the organization of services or the factors involved in the approach to managing concurrent disorders. An annual scientific event considered a must for all those involved in the field, where promising solutions emerge year after year.

This center will prioritize the sharing of knowledge and expertise, with the aim of improving practices and offering precise and concrete intervention paths, both in terms of support and personalized therapies adapted to the profile and needs of patients.

''The CHUM Foundation rallies a community of committed donors around the CHUM and its centers of expertise. At the heart of each great act of generosity lies a story of sincere commitment, an innovative vision, and shared values for a healthier, fairer, and more inclusive future. It is in this spirit that the Foundation wishes to highlight the involvement of the RBC Royal Bank, a loyal philanthropic partner for over 25 years, and its contribution to the Centre d'expertise et de collaboration en troubles concomitants (CECTC).'', said Pascale Bouchard, president and CEO of the CHUM Foundation.

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we rally a community of committed donors around the CHUM, leader in the healthcare system. With their support, we provide a complementary source of funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development, and enables the CHUM to excel in care, research, and teaching – so that no patient is left behind.

https://fondationduchum.com/en/

