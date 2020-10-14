GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the federal by-elections in York Centre ( Ontario ) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) begins on Friday, October 16, and continues on Saturday, October 17; Sunday, October 18; and Monday, October 19.





) and Toronto Centre ( ) begins on Friday, October 16, and continues on Saturday, October 17; Sunday, October 18; and Monday, October 19. Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.





In federal elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.





Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.





To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.





Electors have other advance voting options, including voting at their Elections Canada office in York Centre or Toronto Centre, or by mail using the special ballot process.





Electors who are self-isolating, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case should refrain from going to a polling station and are strongly encouraged to apply to vote by mail. They should do so now in order for their completed ballot to arrive at Elections Canada by Monday, October 26.





Electors can expect to see the following health and safety measures at polling places:

Implementation of local and provincial health measures, including contact tracing and capacity limits inside polling locations



Hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits



Non-medical masks available



Poll workers with non-medical masks and face shields, and with gloves available when needed



Physical distancing and directional signage throughout the polling place



Poll workers will be cleaning work stations, door handles and other common surfaces throughout the day, as well as safely disposing of used non-medical masks and gloves.





Electors with any concern for their health should contact their local Elections Canada office to find out more about voting by mail. For more information about the measures taken to make voting safe at their local office or at a polling station in their neighbourhood, either at advance polls or on election day, they should visit elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

