GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the 44th federal general election begins on Friday, September 10 and continues on Saturday, September 11 , Sunday, September 12 and Monday, September 13 .

and continues on , and . Advance polls are open across the country from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time).

(local time). Electors may vote at their assigned polling place only. This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors may vote at any polling location.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

Electors can expect to see the following health and safety measures at polling places:

Hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits



Non-medical masks available



Poll workers wearing non-medical masks



Physical distancing and directional signage



Frequent cleaning of work stations, door handles and other high-touch surfaces

Electors have other early voting options, including voting at any Elections Canada office or by mail using the special ballot process.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by mail. They can also call 1-800-463-6868 or visit elections.ca for information about the measures in place to make voting safe at their local Elections Canada office or at their assigned polling place on advance polling days and election day.

To provide a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to wear a mask, even in places where a province, territory or region does not require them. We will require electors to wear masks where they are required by the province, territory or region or by the landlord leasing the space to Elections Canada. Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

Electors who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or who do not want to wear a mask where one is required should apply to vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Tuesday, September 14 , 6:00 p.m. Completed ballots must arrive at Elections Canada by the election day deadline.

"For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election."

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

