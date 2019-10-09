Advance Voting Begins Friday

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the 43rd federal general election begins on Friday, October 11 and continues Saturday, October 12 ; Sunday, October 13 ; and Monday, October 14 .

and continues ; ; and . Advance polls are open across the country from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time).

(local time). At advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station. This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.

Electors have other advance voting options, including voting at any Elections Canada office in Canada or by mail, using the special ballot process.

"At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls," says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. "Advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians."

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

