Advance voter turnout for Orléans and Ottawa--Vanier by-elections

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As of today, preliminary figures indicate that 4,822 voters, or 4.35% of registered voters, in Orléans voted during advance voting for the provincial by-election. In comparison, 10,951 voters, or 10.7% of registered voters, in Orléans voted during advance voting for the 2018 general election.

In Ottawa—Vanier, preliminary figures as of today indicate that 2,502 voters, or 2.47% of registered voters, cast a ballot during advance voting for the provincial by-election. In comparison, 6,495 voters, or 6.9% of registered voters, in Ottawa—Vanier voted during advance voting for the 2018 general election.

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans or Ottawa—Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

Registered voters should have received their voter information card with their assigned voting location for election day. Voters who have not received a voter information card can still vote and may need to update or add their information to the voters list with an acceptable piece of ID when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of acceptable ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

January 30 to February 26, 2020 – Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until 6 PM on February 26 . Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

– Voting by special ballot is available at the returning offices until on . Voters will need to complete an application form at or at their returning office before being able to vote. February 26 to 27, 2020 – There is a blackout on political advertising from 12:01 AM (Eastern Time) on February 26 to 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27 .

– There is a blackout on political advertising from on to on . February 27, 2020 - The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited between 12:01 AM and 9 PM (Eastern Time) on February 27 .

- The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited on . February 27, 2020 - Election day—polls will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

