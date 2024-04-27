TORONTO, April 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 4,976 voters (or 5.5 per cent of registered voters) in Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and 6,511 voters (or 6.6 per cent of registered voters) in Milton cast their ballot in advance of the May 2nd by-election.

In comparison, 9,280 voters (or 10.9 per cent of registered voters) in Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and 11,520 voters (or 12.6 per cent of registered voters) in Milton voted before polling day in the 2022 general election.

More information about the Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and Milton by-elections, including when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a list of candidates, is available at elections.on.ca .

Important Dates for Voting

April 4 to May 1 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on May 1 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. April 21 to May 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. May 2 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

May 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. May 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

