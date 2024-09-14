Advance voter turnout for Bay of Quinte Français

News provided by

Elections Ontario

Sep 14, 2024, 12:45 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 7,885 voters (or 8.1 per cent of registered voters) in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in advance of the September 19th by-election.

In comparison, 12,285 voters (or 13 per cent of registered voters) in Bay of Quinte voted before polling day in the 2022 general election.

More information about the Bay of Quinte by-election, including when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a list of candidates, is available at elections.on.ca

Important Dates for Voting

  • Until September 18 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 18. Visit elections.on.ca for more information.
  • Until September 19 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.
  • September 19 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

  • September 18 to 19 – Political advertising blackout in effect.
  • September 19 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152

Organization Profile

Elections Ontario

We are a non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario responsible for administering provincial elections in Ontario, led by the Chief Electoral Officer. We are governed by the Election Act and the Election Finances Act. We are committed to making voting easy...