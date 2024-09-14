TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 7,885 voters (or 8.1 per cent of registered voters) in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in advance of the September 19th by-election.

In comparison, 12,285 voters (or 13 per cent of registered voters) in Bay of Quinte voted before polling day in the 2022 general election.

More information about the Bay of Quinte by-election, including when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a list of candidates, is available at elections.on.ca .

Important Dates for Voting

Until September 18 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 18 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. Until September 19 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. September 19 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 18 to 19 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. September 19 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

