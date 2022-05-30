TORONTO, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 1,066,545 voters cast their ballot at area advance polls during 10 days of advance voting in this year's general election. This represents 9.92 per cent of eligible voters in Ontario. In comparison, during five days of advance voting at area advance polls in 2018, 698,609 voters, or 6.8 per cent of eligible voters, chose to cast their ballot.

With three days remaining before election day, voters can mark their X by special ballot at their returning office or satellite office from now until June 1 or at their assigned voting location on election day on June 2. For those who have applied to vote by mail, a reminder that Elections Ontario must receive your completed voting kit by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on June 2.

Voters are encouraged to check the location of their election day poll before they go to vote by entering their postal code in Voter Information Service on elections.on.ca, by downloading the Elections Ontario app or by consulting their voter information card.

Elections Ontario is still calling on Ontarians to apply to work as election officials on June 2. All jobs are paid positions and will include paid training.

Ontarians can apply at jobs.elections.on.ca. Positions will require the use of either paper-based or technology tools.

"I want to thank all voters who took advantage of 10 days of advance voting, and the staff who continue to help make voting safe, efficient, and secure in Ontario. For those of you who have not yet cast your ballot, I invite you to come out and vote on election day."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

