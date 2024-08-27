MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced today that, following a rigorous competitive bidding process, it has decided to award a contract to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) to provide armed response services at security checkpoints and U.S. pre-clearance at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. SQ officers will begin work on January 1, 2025, when the current contract with the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) expires.

The purpose of this service contract is to ensure the presence of police officers at the various checkpoints within the parameters prescribed by Transport Canada regulations, as well as at U.S. pre-clearance. As the contract binding ADM to the SPVM since 2019 was about to expire, the police organization expressed its wish not to extend the contract in its current form. A tender process was launched to evaluate market proposals that would provide an updated service tailored to the needs of YUL and its passengers. Three police forces were invited to participate in the process. Bids were received from SPVM and SQ.

After analyzing the proposals submitted and based on a precise evaluation grid, a clear choice was made in favour of the Sûreté du Québec, a respected and recognized police force. As with many major project, the evaluation process was reviewed by an external ethics officer to ensure objectivity and equal treatment of all parties. It goes without saying that the members of the selection committee, supervised by ADM's procurement department, had no interest in or relationship with any of the bidders.

An implementation plan will be deployed over the coming months, with ADM ensuring a seamless transition of teams for passengers and airport community partners.

It should be noted that the service contract does not include the services related to public safety provided by the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, including crime intervention and response, as well as the tactical intervention group, which will of course be maintained on the airport site. The SPVM has been an integral part of the airport ecosystem for many years, along with other law enforcement agencies, and remains an important partner of ADM. This combination of resources enables comprehensive and proven response plans to be implemented at YUL to ensure the safety and security of airport facilities and users at all times.

