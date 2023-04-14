MONTREAL, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to unveil its first ever Sustainability Plan 1.0. As an organization that has grown out of and listens to its community, ADM has chosen to take concrete action by putting sustainable development at the heart of its mission and going beyond basic considerations to do its part in the transformation of the airline industry.

To elevate sustainability to a strategic level, the ADM team identified 26 sustainability challenges ranging from employee health and safety to waste management, greenhouse gas emissions and customer service. A consultation process with 13 internal and external stakeholder groups was then initiated to determine the level of importance attached to each of these challenges.

Based on the results of this process, and a structured analysis of key business risks and United Nations sustainability goals, ADM developed a plan that will enable its YUL and YMX sites to become benchmark airports that are safe, influential in their industries, and recognized in the community for their sustainable practices and social responsibility.

"ADM's sustainability journey continues to evolve, and this Sustainability Plan 1.0 not only provides our ecosystem with a clear vision for the future, but also engages all stakeholders towards a common goal," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Sustainable Development, ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "A tremendous amount of necessary work has gone into making ADM a responsible organization and an industry leader. The publication of this plan reinforces ADM's desire to be more transparent and open about the actions it has taken and will take in the coming years to achieve its ambitious goals."

For the past two years, ADM has also published an integrated annual report that includes a review of its activities, the organization's financial picture, and a section on the progress of its sustainable development action plans based on GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards. The latest report will be available at the beginning of May. The organization also updates its platform of sustainable development indicators every year.

