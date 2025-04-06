MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Lots of laughter and smiling faces – that's what the 11th edition of the Premium Kids event at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, organized by ADM Aéroports de Montréal in partnership with Air Transat, was all about. This unique day allows children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or functional limitations to familiarize themselves and their families with the airport process and the experience on board an aircraft to ease their apprehension about travelling.

This year, nearly 200 participants experienced the typical airport journey, from arrival, to passing through security, boarding an aircraft and listening to the in-flight safety demonstration.

"We are delighted to have hosted Premium Kids for an 11th year. This initiative makes a real difference in the lives of the participants and is particularly close to ADM's heart," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at ADM. "Our organization is committed to providing an enjoyable, safe and adapted experience to allow as many travellers as possible access our facilities in a fair and unimpeded manner, regardless of ability. This morning the children, accompanied by their parents, had a unique experience that will give them hope that one day they will be able to fly as a family. I'd like to thank all the volunteers and our partners who made this day a great success."

"It has been a privilege for Transat to support Premium Kids since its inception. Accessibility requires the collaboration of several teams, and this day is a great demonstration of the integration of our support services for passengers with special needs. It is a real pleasure each year to be able to offer families this opportunity to discover and practice the travelling process. Thank you to our colleagues from the flight crew and ground services who volunteer their time year after year. Premium Kids has become an important annual tradition we all cherish and value," mentioned Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Transat.

In addition to Air Transat, which has been involved since the first edition of Premium Kids by providing an aircraft and crew, several other partners ensure the smooth running of the event: Autisme Montréal; the Giant Steps; Transport Canada; the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA); the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); GardaWorld; Sûreté du Québec; HMSHost; and Montréal Airport Marriott Hotel.

This initiative is inspired by a similar program, Wings for Autism, launched in 2011 by the Charles River Center in collaboration with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Boston-Logan International Airport). ADM became the first airport authority in Canada to implement such a program at YUL in 2013.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East coast of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to supporting a travel industry that values the environment and the communities it serves. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

