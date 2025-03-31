MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced today that, following a rigorous tender process, it has decided to award Taxelco a contract to operate taxi services at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Taxelco will begin operations at the airport on May 1, 2025.

With major work about to begin on the YUL site, particularly to reconfigure the airport's road network and build for the future, ADM is changing the way it manages the taxi fleet at YUL, moving from a lottery for 400 independent drivers to a single-operator contract. This new approach will streamline operations while ensuring a greater control over quality and service for users. A call for tenders was launched to evaluate market proposals, and taxi companies in the Greater Montréal area were invited to participate. To ensure fair treatment of bidders, ADM also hired an ethics officer at the start of the process.

After analyzing the proposals submitted according to a precise evaluation grid, overseen by a neutral evaluation committee made up of professionals and managers from various ADM departments, the decision was made to retain the services of Taxelco. The company stood out for its expertise as well as for its innovative and safe service proposals. Specifically, Taxelco will be responsible for providing a minimum of 400 registered vehicles, including zero-emission vehicles, as well as management staff and drivers in sufficient numbers to meet the needs of users departing from YUL, while ensuring a high standard of customer service. It will also be required to improve the pick-up process, in particular by implementing a technological solution for a virtual waiting queuing that will significantly improve the fluidity of the current process and avoid waiting during slower periods. These solutions are necessary in view of the major construction work planned until 2028 and beyond.

A roll-out plan will be implemented in the near future to ensure an efficient transition of the new teams for passengers and partners in the ADM airport community. Finally, it should be noted that this innovative way of working has been proven in many international airports and offers significant benefits, including real-time monitoring of taxi operations, faster service for passengers, and the ability for drivers to complete other runs while maintaining their priority in the line during off-peak hours.

