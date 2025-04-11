MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has excelled in the Skytrax 2025 World Airport Awards. After winning in 2021 and 2023, the airport community's employees once again placed first in the "Best Airport Staff Service in North America" category. YUL also took top honours in the "World's Cleanest Airport in North America" category, which it also won in 2021.

Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO, ADM Aéroports de Montréal (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

"With YUL welcoming a record 22.4 million passengers in 2024, I'm particularly proud that the excellent work of our airport community staff has been recognized by these two awards," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "We are fortunate to have a dedicated community that has enabled YUL to excel in service quality and user experience for many years. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of our 13,000 employees who, day in and day out, do their very best to maintain our facilities and guide and serve travellers from home and abroad. It is their dedication and smiles that make our international airport and city shine and reach new heights."

According to Skytrax, the awards demonstrate the high regard passengers have for YUL's customer service teams, who are recognized for their professionalism, courtesy and overall approach, both in the terminal and through increasingly comprehensive digital assistance services.

"Montréal-Trudeau International Airport continues to earn the respect of travellers in the region for its service standards. These awards reflect the ongoing efforts of its employees to create a welcoming and efficient environment that leaves a lasting positive impression," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

YUL has been in the top 10 of the "Best Airports in North America" category for many years. Only one other Canadian airport is ranked in this category. YUL is also ranked 51st among the world's top 100 airports, as voted by travellers from around the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are recognized as the quality benchmark for the global airport industry. They are based on the world's largest annual airport customer satisfaction survey, conducted at over 565 airports and involving millions of travellers worldwide. The survey assesses the user experience in all front-line areas of airport services and facilities, from check-in, arrivals, retail and security to departures at the gate. The latest survey was conducted between August 2024 and February 2025. The survey and awards are independent of any control or input from airports.

Skytrax is also recognized for its "World Airport Star Rating" program, which rates airports worldwide based on an audit conducted by an independent panel of experts. YUL has been 4-star certified since 2019, thus joining the ranks of other major airports around the world. This prestigious international recognition was renewed at the end of 2024.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs: 514 394-7304, [email protected]