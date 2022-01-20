OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Building healthy life skills through education, prevention, and support for women and children are key to improving gender equality in Canada and addressing the root causes of gender-based violence. By increasing access to knowledge and information, all Canadians are empowered to identify violent and harmful practices, and act on them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $8M for 21 projects to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls, with a focus on eliminating gender-based violence. Further to the Government of Canada's commitment to eliminate gender-based violence, these projects will increase sexual health education, promote gender equality, and address harmful gender norms while taking into account intersectional lived experiences.

Minister Ien met with two organizations who are advancing gender equality through their community–based projects.

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada discussed their project to ensure that sexual health education programs are more effective in addressing persistent harmful gender norms and attitudes among youth, and reducing the occurrence of gender-based violence. The organization received over $696,000 in funding.

Quotes

"Community organizations, advocates, survivors, and allies are the heart of systemic change. I know there are dedicated people behind each of these projects and I want to reaffirm that the Government of Canada supports their important work. I'm committed to continuing our work with organizations as they take action and invite others to do the same. By addressing the root causes of gender-based violence, we advance gender equality and empower women and girls to reach their full potential."

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada is pleased to launch Preventing Gender-Based Violence: Developing and Implementing Effective Sexual Health Education Policy and Practice. This project is funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada's Feminist Response and Recovery Fund. The overarching objective of the project is to modify policies and practices. By doing so, it will more effectively integrate gender-based violence prevention within sexual health education programming in schools and community settings in Canada."

Jessica Wood, Research Specialist, Sex Information & Education Council of Canada

"Thanks to the funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada, Regroupement Naissances Respectées is able to hire consultants and project managers to strengthen its capacity to integrate a feminist intersectional approach to all aspects of the organization. Through the project 'Pour un mouvement féministe en périnatalité renforcé et intersectionnel', the Regroupement wishes to create thinking and discussion spaces to allow for a better understanding of the ways oppression systems interact and amplify inequalities during the perinatal period. This project touches on all other projects managed by the Regroupement. These are the trainings on obstetric and gynaecological violence it will hold in 2022, the events and conferences it will organize throughout the year, as well as its associative life."

Lorraine Fontaine, Director General, Regroupement Naissances Respectées

Quick facts

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $3 billion over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This included $601.3 million over five years toward a national action plan to end gender-based violence.

committed over five years to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This included over five years toward a national action plan to end gender-based violence. Sexual health and rights are critical for saving lives and reducing ill-health among women, men, girls, and boys. They contribute to fulfilling their internationally recognized right to the highest attainable standard of health.

In Canada , 30% of women, 8% of men, and 59% of transgender and gender-diverse people have been sexually assaulted at some point since age 15. That's more than 11 million Canadians.

, 30% of women, 8% of men, and 59% of transgender and gender-diverse people have been sexually assaulted at some point since age 15. That's more than 11 million Canadians. Generally, victims won't report gender-based violence cases to the police because they feel they will be shamed by their families, friends, or the offender. One in five victims of sexual assault–both women and men–felt blamed for their own victimization.

Backgrounder

Women and Gender Equality Canada

Women and Gender Equality Canada announced over $8M for 21 projects that improve the health and wellbeing of a diverse group of women and girls, with a focus on eliminating gender-based violence. Further to the Government's commitment to end gender-based violence, these projects will increase sexual health education, promote gender equality, and address harmful gender norms.

Project funding details

Pro-Choice Society of Lethbridge & Southern Alberta

Fort Macleod, Alberta

Project name: COVID-19 Reproductive Rights Response

Funding amount: $260,900

WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre

Vancouver, British Columbia

Project name: Healing From Sexual Violence Through Alternative Justice Project - Projet de guérison de la violence sexuelle par l'intermédiaire de la justice alternative

Funding amount: $369,147

Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre Inc. / Centre de ressources et de crises familiales Beauséjour inc.

Shediac, New Brunswick

Project name: The impact of COVID-19 on abused immigrant women: Addressing systemic barriers with accessing protection remedies

Funding amount: $297,308

CALACS LChrysalide

Terrebonne, Quebec

Project name: Toward regional collaboration on appropriate intervention for women victims of sexual violence / Vers une collaboration régionale pour une intervention adaptée pour les femmes victimes de violence sexuelle

Funding amount: $221,555

Centre for Sexuality

Calgary, Alberta

Project name: Scaling WiseGuyz - A Gender-Transformative Program to Address Harmful Gender Norms

Funding amount: $514,493

HIV Community Link

Calgary, Alberta

Project name: The Shifting Perspectives Project

Funding amount: $289,060

Sexual Assault Centre Kingston

Kingston, Ontario

Project name: The Intersectionality Project: Leading the Way in Creating Intersectional Supports for Survivors

Funding amount: $228,854

Victim Services of Durham Region

Whitby, Ontario

Project name: Rise Up: Screening and Response Protocol for Human Trafficking in Hospitals (Rise Up) / Rise Up: Protocole de dépistage et de réponse à la traite de personnes dans les hôpitaux (Rise Up)

Funding amount: $284,293

We Worthy Women

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Project name: Action Now Atlantic

Funding amount: $288,408

White Ribbon Campaign

Toronto, Ontario

Project name: Accelerating Systemic Change to Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Vulnerable Young Women and 2SLGBTQ+ Youth

Funding amount: $664,745

Women's Health in Women's Hands Community Health Centre

Toronto, Ontario

Project name: Collaborating to Support Survivors and Women at Risk of FGM/C in the Era of COVID-19 / Collaborer pour soutenir les survivantes et les femmes à risque de E/MGF dans le contexte du COVID-19

Funding amount: $453,863

Women's Sexual Assault Centre

Pembroke, Ontario

Project name: Bringing the Change About: Rural Women Creating Rape Culture Change/ Apporter le changement sur : Les femmes rurales font évoluer la culture du viol

Funding amount: $274,260

La Maison ISA

Saguenay, Quebec

Project name: Pratiques novatrices pour soutenir l'autonomisation des femmes victimes d'exploitation sexuelle

Funding amount: $371,880

Sexual Violence New Brunswick Inc.

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Project name: Leading Systemic Change in Policing for Survivors of Sexual Violence in New Brunswick

Funding amount: $499,340

Sexual Assault Support Centre Waterloo Region

Kitchener, Ontario

Project name: Supporting Feminist Organizations in Engaging Men and Boys to End Gender-Based Violence / Soutenir les organisations féministes dans l'engagement des hommes et des garçons pour mettre fin à la violence fondée sur le sexe

Funding amount: $497,149

Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Centre of Peel

Brampton, Ontario

Project name: Feminist Hub/ Carrefour féministe

Funding amount: $432,561

Centre d'expertise en agression sexuelle Marie-Vincent

Montréal, Quebec

Project name: Prévention de la traite et de l'exploitation sexuelle chez les jeunes à risque

Funding amount: $379,239

YWCA Montréal

Montréal, Quebec

Project name: Agir pour l'égalité en milieu collégial / Action on equality in colleges

Funding amount: $441,864

Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

Project name: Preventing and Addressing Sexual Violence and the Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 Through Education and Awareness Project

Funding amount: $170,000

Regroupement Naissances Respectées (RNR)

Montréal, Quebec

Project name: Pour un mouvement féministe en périnatalité renforcé

Funding amount: $450,000

Sex Information & Education Council of Canada

Toronto, Ontario

Project name: Preventing Gender-Based Violence: Developing and Implementing Effective Sexual Health Education Policy and Practice

Funding amount: $696,636

