Additional Education Funding Responds to Catholic School Boards' Priorities

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - "The additional funding for education announced today in the amount of $381 million is very good news. We appreciate very much that the government has responded to the priorities put forward by Catholic school boards through the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

This additional funding will help Catholic school boards to:

Address the increased demand for mental health and related supports for students and staff

Close learning gaps among students

Enhance remote learning for all students participating in this format through the provision of electronic devices and improved broadband access

Improve ventilation and necessary capital improvements in schools to support healthy and safe environments

Enhance the implementation of health and safety protocols in schools

Support the well-being of students and staff

Expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in schools

Improve transportation services for students and enhance health and safety protocols on buses

"All the specific areas for funding highlighted in today's announcement are important but we are particularly pleased with the additional funding in support of resources focused on mental health and closing learning gaps as the challenges associated with these areas have been significantly exacerbated as a result of the pandemic," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

"This year has been extremely difficult for students and families. The complexity and number of challenges for Catholic School boards have been unprecedented. System and school leaders, teachers, support staff in all positions and Catholic trustees have worked heroically in the best interest of the students entrusted to their care. The funds announced today will assist boards greatly in terms of their immediate needs as well as planning for the coming months and the 2021/22 school year. We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Ministry of Education and Provincial Government as we work collectively to support the needs of students and the communities in which they live," said Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

