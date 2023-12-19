OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced further support to communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes through an additional $5 million to the expanded Communities At Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

The expanded SIP, which launched on November 9, 2023, with an initial investment of $5 million, now has a total of $10 million to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions. This new temporary measure to the SIP will cover new sites, such as office spaces and daycares, that are clearly linked to communities at-risk of hate-motivated crime, as well as costs associated with time-limited security guards.

Approved project proposals are eligible for funding up to a maximum of 50% of total eligible project costs. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

Since SIP's inception, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes.

For any immediate questions regarding the expanded SIP, organizations can send an e-mail to: [email protected].

"There is no place for hate in Canada, nor will there ever be. In the face of a troubling rise in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts and rhetoric, our government is redoubling its efforts to keep all communities safe. As we support vulnerable communities in protecting their gathering places, I have every confidence that our law enforcement and intelligence agencies will continue to monitor and counter all potential threats to Canadians."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

