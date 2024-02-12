TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a delicious new Loaded Wrap and Loaded Bowl flavour to enjoy at your local Tims, or to order for delivery: Sweet Chili Chicken.

"Our latest Sweet Chili Chicken flavour has a perfect blend of savoury, sweet and spicy notes and makes a great lunch or dinner paired with our new Sea Salt Wedges and a refreshing cold beverage like a Sparkling Quencher or new Fudge Brownie Iced Latte," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons.

Add the perfect blend of heat and sweet to your next lunch or dinner at Tims: Sweet Chili Chicken is the latest Loaded Wrap and Loaded Bowl flavour (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tims Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls come packed with delicious and hearty ingredients like tasty grains, lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes and cucumbers, and your choice of crispy or slow-cooked chicken or making your order vegetarian.

"Our Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls have been a hit with our guests since we first launched them in 2022 and we're continuing to innovate on the platform by introducing delicious new flavours that we know Tims guests will find craveable."

Tims guests can also order a Cilantro Lime or Habanero Chicken Loaded Wrap or Loaded Bowl.

