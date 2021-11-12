Add Red Apple & The Bargain! Shop Stores to Your Holiday Wish List for Amazing Deals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop are unveiling an exciting line up of events that are sure to make the holidays that much merrier for everyone on your wish list this Christmas season.

From must-have toys and electronics to the latest in apparel and accessories, festive décor and seasonal candy to home, cleaning, and personal care items that Customers depend upon year-round, and more, there has never been a better time to stock up at Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores.

***Get VIP access to our Exclusive Online Offers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and more, on our websites (www.redapplestores.com or www.thebargainshop.com), by joining our E-club, or following us on Facebook and Instagram.***

Early Bird Online Exclusive, Digital Members Save More (November 12, 2021)

It only happens one day a year and when it does, you won't want to miss it! On November 12th, members of our online community get advance access to everything on their holiday shopping lists – all at 20% off1. Make sure you stay connected to receive this deal by joining our E-club or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Our Gift to You (November 13, 2021)

Customers can pick up a special invite in-store between November 5th and 12th for this one-day event. Then, on November 13th, they're invited back to their local stores to receive 20% off their entire purchase1 – a fantastic opportunity to find the perfect gift for everyone on their wish lists – including themselves!

Peel and Reveal (November 20, 2021)

Get ready for some serious savings! Starting November 13th, in-store Associates will distribute tear cards to shoppers2. Then, on November 20th, Customers will peel their card at checkout to reveal huge savings – from 10% to 50% off their purchase. Every card is a winner, and one lucky Customer will win the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card to our stores for a holiday shopping spree.

Together We Care ® Toy Drive (November 20 – December 11, 2021) and Fill-a-Sleigh Day (December 11, 2021)

Join us in-store for the annual Together We Care® Toy Drive, November 20th through December 11th, as we collect toys and gifts for families in need in the communities we serve across the country – all donated by Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop's generous Customers.

Then, on December 11th Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores will celebrate the 5th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day, when 10% of ALL sales3 from stores across Canada will be donated to local charities.

With a wide array of today's best-loved brands – including L.O.L Surprise TM, 5 Surprise!TM Mini Brands, Hot WheelsTM, Rainbow HighTM, BarbieTM, Paw PatrolTM, Sparkle GirlzTM, Real LittlesTM and Crayola®, plus CocomelonTM, and more – we'll make every child's dreams come true this holiday.

Black Friday Digital Flyer (November 26 – 28, 2021)

Get ready to shop early with our Black Friday Digital Flyer, featuring the best selection of brand-name toys, electronics, small appliances, the latest smart devices, and more. During these three days of deals, stores from coast to coast will be packed with exciting items at exceptional prices.

Exclusive Cyber Monday Online Offer (November 29, 2021)

Watch your inbox and social media feeds on Cyber Monday! Members of our online community will receive an exclusive digital coupon for exciting offers, redeemable in-store on November 29th. The savings will be waiting for you if you are a member of our E-club or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Gingerbread House Contest (November 30 – December 12, 2021)

Between November 30th and December 12th, post a photo of your creative gingerbread house design4 on our Facebook or Instagram pages for a chance to win a $100 gift card from Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores.

Buy More Save More event (December 3 – 5, 2021)

Mix and match items from across the store and save big5. Enjoy $10 off your purchase of $50 or more, $20 off purchases of $75 or more, $35 off purchases of $100 or more, there's never been a more budget-friendly time to stock up for the holiday season!

Exclusive Online Offer (December 7 – 9, 2021)

Shop for all your wintertime needs without breaking the bank: Members of our online community will receive an exclusive digital coupon for exciting offers, redeemable in-store between December 7th and 9th.

12 Days of Christmas (December 13 – 24, 2021)

Every day, from December 13th through Christmas Eve, fa-la-la-la-la-along with us as we launch special, one-day-only deals on your favourite products. Don't miss out on your chance to save big as once the deal is over, it's gone! The deal of the day will be unveiled each morning, so make sure to visit your local store, check your Email, visit our website (redapplestores.com or thebargainshop.com) or follow our Facebook and Instagram feeds for details on each day's deal!

__________________________ 1 Valid with coupon only. Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco products, pre-paid cards.

2 While quantities last.

3 Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco products, gift cards, pre-paid cards.

4 Gingerbread house kits will be available for purchase in-store. However, contest participation does not require in-store purchase.

5 Discount automatically applied at checkout, no barcode or coupon required.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods in which we do business.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/redapplestores.

