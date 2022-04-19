Teams representing the Ontario and BC ski hills will each take home $50,000 grand prizes to invest in their local communities

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that, after a thrilling race to the finish, teams representing Adanac Ski Hill (Sudbury, ON) and Kimberley Alpine Resort (Kimberley, BC) tied for first place in Mackenzie Investments' second annual Mackenzie Top Peak contest ("Top Peak"). Each will receive $50,000 to invest in local community projects. Teams representing Sommet Saint- Sauveur (QC), Fernie Alpine Resort (BC) and Mont Blanc (QC) placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Top Peak is a national competition that seeks to identify one special ski community that exemplifies the Top Peak mantra: "Be Invested. On and Off the Hill." This year's program, which featured 68 teams from across the country, offered a hybrid model of live programming in an effort to rally Canadian ski communities for a chance to win $50,000 to put towards a local, community initiative – not to mention bragging rights for winning the coveted Mackenzie Top Peak "Crown".

"We're thrilled at the spirit all the teams displayed as they came together this year to not just compete, but to also celebrate the sport they love and support their local communities," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "In a race that was truly too close to call, the judging panel felt that both Team Adanac and Team Kimberley were deserving co-winners for their exceptional efforts and enthusiasm."

Mr. McInerney noted that Adanac Ski Hill and Kimberley Alpine Resort faced a variety of challenges they had to overcome this ski season, including the ongoing impact of the pandemic and, in the case of Kimberley, a fire that destroyed their main chair lift.

Both winners plan to put their prize earnings toward facility and equipment upgrades that will benefit their local ski communities. Team Adanac is earmarking their funds to help in the construction of a multipurpose ski shack to house equipment, facilitate races and act as a supplemental area for athletes. Team Kimberley will be helping expand access to future ski programs and upgrade their club's training equipment.

The winning teams were determined in part by total points accumulated throughout the season based on votes accumulated, weekly challenge participation and social media posts and in part by an expert panel of judges representing Mackenzie and the ski community, including Manuel Osborne-Paradis (four time Olympian and World Cup Champion) and Brittany Phelan (Olympic silver medalist in ski cross).

"I was honoured to have been part of the judging panel and I'd like to thank all of the teams for their enthusiasm, dedication and engagement," said Mr. Osborne-Paradis. "It was a tremendous sophomore year for Top Peak, and we look forward to many more exciting seasons!"

Last season, the team from Mont Ste-Marie (QC) was awarded the top prize by Mackenzie and invested $50,000 to improve public access to its ski hill, expanding the children's racing program and enhancing safety and hill facilities.

Mackenzie Investments has been a proud supporter of Canadian snow sports for more than 20 years. The firm invests in athletes and para-athletes from young amateurs on the hill, to Olympic and World Cup champions competing on the world stage. Mackenzie also supports parents, coaches, clubs and communities through partnerships with Alpine Canada, Alpine Ontario, a youth racing program (the U10 Escarpment Series) and Freestyle Canada.

To learn more about Mackenzie Top Peak and to view highlights from the competition, please visit: www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $205.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

