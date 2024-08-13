Active transportation investments across British Columbia

TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATION, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Six communities in British Columbia will have more active ways for residents to commute after an investment of over $19 million from the federal government, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), Community Foundations of Canada, Matsqui First Nation, BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services Society, the District of Peachland, and the City of Vancouver.

Located on the north shore of Burrard Inlet, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) will receive funding to support the connection and expansion of their active transportation network. Through the construction of multi-use pathways and sidewalks, as well as a bridge over a creek, the project will play an important role in linking two existing neighborhoods, the established residential community of Raven Woods with the under-development Apex Area, and connecting to broader regional transportation networks.

Other projects across the province include the construction of a multi-use pathway in the Matsqui First Nation, the creation of a one kilometre separate cycling path as part of the Seaside Greenway in Vancouver, and a 2.6 km multi-use pathway that will connect the town of Peachland and the City of West Kelowna. Funding will further support the development of the Sq'éwlets Cultural and Recreational Multi-use Trail and the development of an active transportation plan for the Tsartlip First Nation.

Quotes

"Today's announcement for six active transportation projects across the province will further connect communities, provide greener transportation options and improve community safety. Our government is committed to making investments that bring a host of diverse benefits to Canadians and the communities where they live."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"səlilwətaɬ is committed to building our Indigenous economy through progressive planning and developments, and critical to this work is expanding our community's active transportation network. I'm thrilled that the work of the Apex Corridor Segment 2-4 Multi-use Pathway Connection is underway, thanks to the support of the Active Transportation Fund. This project will enhance connectivity between existing neighborhoods and new development areas, including a pedestrian-oriented pathway, for the benefit of current and future generations of səlilwətaɬ members."

Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ, Tsleil-Waututh Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,726,400 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Community Foundations of Canada , Matsqui First Nation and BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services Society, the District of Peachland and the City of Vancouver are contributing $13,526,880 in total.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

