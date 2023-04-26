The Government of Canada announces its key priorities for official languages: $4.1 billion dollars for an Action Plan that will enhance resources and programs that support our two official languages

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to defending and promoting our two official languages as an important symbol of our diverse and inclusive society. The government is determined to present a clear and ambitious vision for official languages that demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the vitality of official-language minority communities and working with various key partners.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, unveiled the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration. It is a five-year plan to reverse the decline of French and promote the vitality of our official-language minority communities.

The Action Plan includes investments totalling more than $4.1 billion over the next five years, the largest amount ever provided by a government in the area of official languages. This unprecedented figure reflects the Government of Canada's firm commitment to bilingualism and the protection of our two official languages.

The investments specified in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration are based on the following themes:

Accelerate the restoration of the demographic weight of Francophones through Francophone immigration

Promote lifelong learning opportunities for our two official languages

Support the vitality of official-language minority communities

Build on positive government action to support communities

The more than 30 measures that arise from this range from support for scientific production in French, to the vitality of official-language minority communities through key sectors (including health, justice and early childhood education), to French-language learning for newcomers, to Francophone cultural production.

The Action Plan, inspired by the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada and the cross-Canada consultations on official languages, is in effect from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028. The Government of Canada will work with provincial and territorial governments and stakeholders to implement the Action Plan.

Quotes

"I am proud to unveil the new Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, a plan that reflects priorities and the vision of Canadians consulted over the past year. It differs in its stronger commitment to reverse the decline of French and support our official-language minority communities with more ambitious funding than ever. These historic investments will allow us to establish the conditions to ensure real equality of our two official languages in Canada and vibrant and thriving communities."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

Budget 2023 provides for new investments in official languages of $1.4 billion over five years. This new funding is in addition to the cumulative and ongoing funding of some $2.7 billion in the previous action plan.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 is the result of the analysis of the cross-Canada consultations on official languages conducted by Canadian Heritage from May 24 to August 31, 2022. More than 6,500 Canadian individuals and organizations participated in the consultations, and a report was tabled on the subject.

There are official-language minority communities in every province and territory in the country. Each of these communities has unique circumstances and needs. This plan aims to address the unique challenges faced by Francophone communities outside Quebec and Anglophone communities in Quebec.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration

Backgrounder

Details of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration

The Government of Canada unveils its Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, unveiled the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration.

The new Action Plan demonstrates our government's commitment to promoting official languages and official-language minority communities. It provides historic investments in the order of $1.4 billion over five years, which, added to the $2.7 billion in the previous Action Plan, means a total of more than $4.1 billion over five years in support of official languages. This is the largest amount ever provided by a government in the area of official languages.

The Action Plan proposes some 30 measures based on the following four pillars:

Francophone immigration: Toward the re-establishment of the demographic weight of Francophones

In concrete terms, the Action Plan aims to encourage Francophone immigration to Canada and proposes measures that include the adoption of a new Francophone immigration policy. This policy will guide future actions, including improved efforts in promotion and recruitment support, both in Canada and abroad. The Government of Canada will put forward a series of measures to ensure recruiting abroad, with a particular focus on the socio-economic integration of Francophone immigrants in Canada.

Promoting lifelong learning opportunities

With the co-operation of the provincial and territorial governments, the investment will allow Canadians, particularly those living in a minority setting, to receive a complete education and develop their skills in their first official language. It will offer all Canadians opportunities to learn and appreciate their second official language. One of the goals of the investment is to strengthen the education continuum from an employability perspective to address labour shortages and to improve the recruitment and retention of French-language and French second-language teachers.

Strong measures in support of community vitality

With respect to this pillar, the investments will aim to increase community organizations' capacity to respond to emerging needs and departmental priorities. Investments will also support women in official-language minority communities and in the early learning, arts and culture, and child-care sectors to improve access to quality programs and services.

Leading by example: Acting and collaborating to strengthen communities

The Action Plan includes funding for the creation of a centre within Canadian Heritage to strengthen Part VII of the Official Languages Act. This centre of expertise will be mandated to support the minister responsible for horizontal coordination of official languages and to support federal institutions in taking positive steps in favour of official-language minority communities. The funding will also be used to provide access to data on the estimated number of children eligible for minority official-language education.

Results for Canadians

The Action Plan 2023–2028 focuses on concrete measures and results. In addition to those listed above, the following measure are also included:

Deploy a network of Francophone early childhood educators across Canada to contribute to the economic vitality of Francophone minority communities and to promote linguistic and cultural exchange in minority settings.

to contribute to the economic vitality of Francophone minority communities and to promote linguistic and cultural exchange in minority settings. Improve core funding for community organizations, including those in the justice and health sectors, to help them meet the challenges of recruiting, retaining and diversifying staff, for the benefit of the vitality of official-language minority communities and vulnerable groups, including women.

Support the development of youth in minority communities to promote their linguistic security, sense of belonging and access to quality cultural products, and to expand the supply of internships in activity sectors experiencing a labour shortage.

Support Canadians' language rights by improving the Court Challenges Program and providing access to data on the estimated number of children eligible for minority official-language education.

Consult the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration to learn more about official languages priorities and actions for the next five years.

Associated Links

Budget 2023

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration

Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022

English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada

An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: (media only), please contact: Marianne Blondin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]