ACFN Urges the Provincial Government to Extend the Right to Vote in Local Elections to Indigenous Albertans

EDMONTON, AB, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Most Canadians would be shocked to learn that there are still places in Canada where it is illegal for Indigenous people to vote in their local elections. In Alberta and some other provinces, Indigenous people who live on reserves that are connected, or surrounded by municipalities or regional governments are ineligible to vote in their local elections.

This means that many Indigenous Canadians are disenfranchised when it comes to local decision making.

In British Columbia, this issue was resolved by incorporating urban reserves into the boundaries of municipalities and regional district governments, while still preserving the rights and title of Band Councils.

"With its introduction of Bill 20 – Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, the Alberta legislature has a rare opportunity to right this historic wrong. Extending the right to vote to all Indigenous Albertans would be a giant step toward reconciliation in Alberta." said Chief Allan Adam.

ACFN has proposed a simple amendment to the Alberta legislature that would allow Indigenous Albertans to vote in local elections.

"Passing this amendment would end this Legislative session on a positive note and send a strong signal to Indigenous Albertans." said Chief Adam. "It is ethically and legally the right thing to do."

SOURCE Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

For further information: For comment, please contact [email protected]