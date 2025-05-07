UCP MAKES IT EASIER FOR ALBERTANS TO BRING FORWARD SEPARATION REFERENDUM BUT DENIES FIRST NATIONS RIGHT TO VOTE IN MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

FORT CHIPEWYAN, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) who reside in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and requested to be able to vote in municipal elections were rejected by the UCP Minister of Municipal Affairs Rick McIver, the entire UCP caucus including Minister Brian Jean, and MLA Tany Yao, who represent the region in question.

"This vote comes at a critical time as First Nations wonder about the UCP government's commitment to respecting Treaty Rights," said ACFN Chief Allan Adam. "This vote gives you a pretty clear indication of how the UCP intendeds to win a referendum vote to separate from Canada; disenfranchise First Nations that stand in its way."

The amendment to allow ACFN voting rights in municipal elections was introduced by NDP MLA for Edmonton West Henday, Brooks Arcand Paul. The amendment was to the Local Authorities Elections Act, which was being reviewed by the Committee of the Whole, is meant to correct a long-standing injustice. Currently 5 First Nations including Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation are nested completely nested within the RMWB, receive municipal service, and are deeply integrated both logistically and politically within the municipality. "Allowing ACFN the right to vote would recognize the reality they face; they are residents of the RMWB", said Chief Adam.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation had met with Minister McIver on March 26, 2024 and the issue of municipal voting was again brought up in the legislature on May 28, 2024. Both times Minister McIver said that he would address this problem before the next municipal election. Now he is turning his back on this promise and is instead choosing to allow this discriminatory practice to continue.

"This should sound alarms to everyone paying attention to the referendum discussion currently happening in Alberta," said Chief Adam. "The UCP government is trying to pick and choose who gets to vote in this province's future. We call on all Nations, and all Albertans to reject this ploy."

