MEDIA AVAILABILITY - Community leaders from Fort Chipewyan Alberta will give media an update
News provided byAthabasca Chipewyan First Nation
Dec 03, 2024, 11:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Community leaders from Fort Chipewyan Alberta will give media an update on the federally owned toxic contaminated site in the centre of their town.
Later in the afternoon, all three leaders will be giving testimony to the House of Commons Transport Committee for their study, Environmental Contamination in the Vicinity of the Dock in Fort Chipewyan.
Who:
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam
Fort Chip Metis President Kendrick Cardinal
Mikisew Cree Band Councillor Tammie Tuccaro
Where:
West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa
Microphone Stand at the entrance to House of Commons chamber
When:
December 3, 2024 - 1:30 PM EST
SOURCE Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation
To arrange a one-on-one interview, please contact [email protected]
