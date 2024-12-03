MEDIA AVAILABILITY - Community leaders from Fort Chipewyan Alberta will give media an update

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Community leaders from Fort Chipewyan Alberta will give media an update on the federally owned toxic contaminated site in the centre of their town.

Later in the afternoon, all three leaders will be giving testimony to the House of Commons Transport Committee for their study, Environmental Contamination in the Vicinity of the Dock in Fort Chipewyan.

Who:

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam

Fort Chip Metis President Kendrick Cardinal

Mikisew Cree Band Councillor Tammie Tuccaro

Where:

West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Microphone Stand at the entrance to House of Commons chamber

When:

December 3, 2024 - 1:30 PM EST

SOURCE Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation

To arrange a one-on-one interview, please contact [email protected]