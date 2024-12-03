ACFN CHIEF ALLAN ADAM DEMANDS THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CLEAN UP DEADLY CONTAMINATION AND REPLACE CRITICAL EMERGENCY INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE CENTRE OF COMMUNITY

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of his testimony to the House of Commons Transportation Committee, Chief Allan Adam called for Canada to live up to its legal obligations to maintain water navigability in the region and clean up deadly contamination at a site in the centre of Fort Chipewyan.

"Northern Alberta is experiencing a multi-year mega drought. Water diversions, mismanagement and climate change have drained the Peace Athabasca Delta (PAD) — the second largest river delta on earth. The Treaty signed by the Crown in 1899 guarantees that the PAD will remain navigable for the people who have lived here since time immemorial.

For decades, that navigability has been supported by a federally-owned dock at the centre of Fort Chipewyan, which has acted as a lifeline to the outside world. The dock has been a means of egress, allowing residents to escape to and from the yearly threat of devastating wildfires. In recent years, the dock has fallen into a dilapidated state, surrounded by mud, leaving area residents no means of escape in an emergency.

Last spring, attempts to dredge and repair the dock were blocked by federal officials, who revealed for the first time that the area was so contaminated, it could not be repaired that wildfire season.

Today, community leaders from Fort Chipewyan have travelled to Ottawa to tell the House of Commons Transport Committee about the long history of contamination, deception and obfuscation regarding this piece of critical infrastructure.

"Once a transit point for uranium barges, fuel and other industrial goods, the only thing left behind at the dock is a legacy of toxic contamination." said Chief Allan Adam.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, Fort Chipewyan Metis President Kendrick Cardinal and Mikisew Cree Band Councillor Tammie Tuccaro will all be testifying before the Committee.

The Committee hearing will occur today (Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024) at:

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (EST)

West Block, Room 125-B

Streaming details and webcast available here

