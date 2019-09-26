Accessible Media Inc.'s No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis nominated for MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is thrilled to announce that its original documentary, No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis, has been selected as a finalist in the Representation of Disability - Non-Scripted category at the third edition of the MIPCOM Diversity TV Excellence Awards.

Vancouver's housing crisis affects every citizen, regardless of their abilities. In No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis, reporter Grant Hardy investigates the impact of Metro Vancouver's housing catastrophe on people with disabilities and how it is challenging city planners, architects and governments. Through tenants like Johnny Tai, who is blind, and Eric Boisvert, who has multiple sclerosis, viewers learn the real struggle faced by Canadians living in Vancouver. Grant also explores the solutions being tested to help address the crisis.

"I am honoured that MIPCOM has recognized No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis," says Michelle Dudas, Senior Producer, AMI. "The shortage in housing for individuals with disabilities has reached crisis proportions. No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis is a raw and in-depth look at the personal struggles faced by real people, but their challenges are felt by members of the disability community worldwide. Audiences need to be aware before they can evoke change. We would like to start that conversation."

The MIPCOM 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Programme features industry experts and major talent who are speaking out to not only create more opportunities for diverse talent, but to demonstrate the positive impact of diversity across the global media landscape.

In its third year, the programme includes high-level networking events and the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards, honouring inclusive content that impacts and inspires audiences around the globe. The ceremony will take place on Monday, October 14, at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France.

No Vacancy: Vancouver's Housing Crisis can be streamed on demand on AMI.ca or by using the free AMI-tv App for iOS and tvOS.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., Greg.David@ami.ca, 647-417-0631

Related Links

https://www.ami.ca/

