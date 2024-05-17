GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in their work to develop accessibility standards. The agreement will improve efforts, coordination, and the sharing of resources dedicated to creating a Canada without barriers.

This MOU encourages both parties to consider each other's respective accessibility priorities. This may include aligning or harmonizing work on the development, review, and implementation of accessibility standards, where possible. It may also include the promotion, support, and conduct of research.

Harmonizing standards across Canada carries benefits for all Canadians:

It makes sure that standards fully reflect the needs of people with disabilities, regardless of jurisdiction.





It reduces the potential for differing accessibility standards, ensuring a seamless and inclusive accessibility experience across Canada .





. It promotes equity, and consistency of accessibility for people with disabilities as they live, work, and travel in Canada .

Accessibility Standards Canada is committed to working with all provinces and territories to create similar agreements. Together, we can deliver on our respective accessibility mandates while contributing to a Canada without barriers.

Quote(s)

"Our organization strives to foster an inclusive society that is designed to accommodate everyone. Collaboration is key to driving meaningful change. By joining forces with Nova Scotia's Department of Justice, both organizations are showing a true commitment to align work on accessibility standards. Through this partnership, we are paving the way towards a future where accessibility is a reality for Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

– Philip Rizcallah, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

"As Nova Scotia continues its work to develop accessibility standards, we welcome this opportunity for increased collaboration with Accessibility Standards Canada. Whether it be sharing information, considering each other's priorities, or aligning our work where possible, we know it will support our goal of an accessible province by 2030."

– Dawn Stegen, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Accessibility Directorate

Quick facts

The MOU with the Nova Scotia's Department of Justice was officially signed on April 22, 2024 . It is intended to last 5 years, with a possibility for renewal.





Department of Justice was officially signed on . It is intended to last 5 years, with a possibility for renewal. The MOU establishes how Accessibility Standards Canada and Nova Scotia will collaborate to develop accessibility standards in the province and across the country.





will collaborate to develop accessibility standards in the province and across the country. The MOU formalizes a mutually beneficial working relationship to optimize the parties' individual and collective objectives. Sharing knowledge and best practices reduces and eliminates the duplication of resources and efforts.





Accessibility Standards Canada, a key partner in this collaboration, is a federal organization responsible for developing standards, advancing accessibility research, and sharing information about accessibility.





The Government of Nova Scotia's Accessibility Directorate is responsible for administering the Accessibility Act and advancing disability issues. Working jointly with people with disabilities and others, they strive to achieve an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030.





Accessibility Directorate is responsible for administering the Accessibility Act and advancing disability issues. Working jointly with people with disabilities and others, they strive to achieve an accessible by 2030. This is Accessibility Standards Canada 7th MOU with a provincial partner to date. Similar agreements have been signed with the Governments of Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1), British Columbia (2), and Ontario (2).

Associated links

Accessibility Standards Canada

Nova Scotia Accessibility Directorate

Follow us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn

SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

For further information: Stefany Chénier, Manager, Communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, Email: [email protected]; Deborah Bayer, Communications Advisor, Department of Justice - Nova Scotia Accessibility Directorate, Email: [email protected], Cell: 902-225-4982