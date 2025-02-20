Absolut Empire's Ball Returns For Season Six! Who Will Be Canada's Next Drag Empire?

This competition offers drag houses the chance of a lifetime to mesmerize large audiences with top-notch professional productions, while also supporting a greater cause. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to vital community organizations: The 519, a local non-profit that supports the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and Rainbow Railroad, an international organization that helps 2SLGBTQ+ individuals escape persecution.

Absolut Empire's Ball creates an unforgettable experience for both performers and spectators. A drag house is a tight-knit group of performers (4) fostering collaboration, creativity, and camaraderie, showcasing their collective talents and unique styles.

"Diversity is at the heart of Absolut Empire's Ball. We embrace and celebrate all forms of drag, from classic drag queens and kings to gender-bending, non-binary, and genderqueer performers," said Scarlett BoBo, founder of Absolut Empire's Ball.

"Absolut is proud to present Absolut Empire's Ball and champions creative expression through Born to Mix, creating an opportunity to come together with your chosen family, mixing people and perspectives," said Meghan Ouellet, Brand Manager, Absolut. "Each drag artist brings their own flair, authenticity, and individuality to the stage, creating stories that dazzle and inspire."

Absolut Empire's Ball preliminaries begin on March 6, 2025, at El Mocambo, with the top four houses moving on to the semi-finals on April 3, 2025, also at El Mocambo. The program culminates in the grand finale on May 8, 2025, at TD Music Hall, where one house will be crowned Canada's Next Drag Empire. Ivory Towers and Helena Poison will co-host the program, with Aurora Matrix, Manny Dingo, and Mojo Toronto serving as mentors. Each evening will be as entertaining as the next, showcasing some of the best drag performers, with the live audience having their say and being able to vote for their favourite house.

The Absolut Empire's Ball Season Six houses are:

Haus of BitchCraft ( Toronto ) - Regina DeVil, Mira Fantasy, Ocean La Vodka Giovanni, Regina DeVil, and ISaidBoo—who weave glamour, absurdity, and dark magic into unforgettable, spellbinding performances.

Contestants are evaluated based on four primary categories for each performance number. Each category carries equal weight and is scored out of a maximum of 10 points. The scoring system allows judges to assess the performers' skills, creativity, stage presence, and overall artistry comprehensively. The total judges' scores account for 70% of the final tally, ensuring that the evaluation process remains fair and impartial.

The audience plays a vital part in the excitement and energy of the competition. During our events, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in the voting process. Their votes, collected through a fair and secure system, contribute to 30% of the final scoring.

For tickets to Absolut Empire's Ball events, please visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/absolut-empires-ball-season-six-4006413

For more information about the houses, please visit

https://www.absolut.com/en-ca/absolut-empires-ball/

About the Absolut Empire's Ball

The Absolut Empire's Ball was created by Scarlett BoBo to give a platform for all drag entertainers to express themselves and highlight their art. Creating a more inclusive, accepting and safe environment, where all types of drag artists are welcome, in a community that is often stigmatized and marginalized is very important to Bobo, and this competition has been one of her passions.

About Absolut Vodka

Absolut Vodka is a world-leading premium spirit, made in one of the most energy-efficient distilleries in the world. Every drop of Absolut Vodka is produced in and around Åhus in Sweden – and while Sweden is its home, Absolut Vodka spans more than 140 markets around the world. Part of the Pernod Ricard group since 2008, Absolut Vodka is a champion and platform for social progression through creative collaborations and innovative products – its iconic bottle has been interpreted hundreds of times by renowned international artists and fashion designers. It launched the world's first flavoured premium vodka, Absolut Peppar, in 1986 to inspire the flavoured spirits that are commonplace today.

