Absolut Empire's Ball Celebrates Toronto Pride With Showstopping Grand Finale

Created, produced and hosted by international drag superstar and Canada's Drag Race Season 1 finalist, Scarlett BoBo, the Finale will see House Bontemps, House Diamonds, P.H.A.G. House and Haus Injustice compete, with performances by Scarlett BoBo, Ivory Towers, Helena Poison, and more.

"I come from a strong Drag Family background, the BoBos are a legendary house, and I wanted to return that sense of family and elevate it with a ball," says Scarlett BoBo. "Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and the finale is where everyone showcases their talent to the world. I can't wait to see what these houses bring to the ball this year, it's going to be iconic!"

The Absolut Empire's Ball is the only grassroots drag competition that welcomes all types of entertainers to compete in a safe and inclusive space with their chosen houses, all in celebration of Pride and in support of important causes. Sponsored by long standing LGBTQ2S+ ally, Absolut Vodka, proceeds from the event, including $1 from every Absolut Vodka sold, will go to Rainbow Railroad and the 519 . Patrons will also have the opportunity to donate to Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) onsite.

"The Absolut Empire's Ball has grown into a vital event over its history, bringing together the diversity of our communities and shining a spotlight on the creativity of established and upcoming drag queens," says Kimahli Powell, Rainbow Railroad Executive Director. "Thanks to the leadership of Scarlett and support of Absolut, funds from the Absolut Empire's Ball have helped Rainbow Railroad provide life-saving support to dozens of LGBTQI+ people facing persecution around the world."

Since 2018, the Empire's Ball and Absolut Vodka have donated over $40,000 to LGBTQ2S+ charities in Toronto, becoming a drag sensation that has featured dozens of performers across Canada.

"Balls have been, and continue to be, a backbone of Queer and Trans history and liberation. Balls are a space where racialized 2S, queer, and trans folks are able to truly and fully express ourselves unbound by binary expectations of gender expression and sexuality," says the 519. "A powerful fusion of fashion, dance, and personal as well as community expression, drag balls are sites of power, community, family, and resilience. The 519 is committed to holding space for our current and future generations of houses and to nurture and support this foundational tradition of the communities we hold so dear, and on whose shoulders we stand."

"We're so excited to have the Absolut Empire's Ball as an affiliated event of Pride Toronto on June 18th," says Sherwin Modeste, Executive Director, Pride Toronto. "It's a full circle moment for us, as the Season One finale was held on our Yonge and Dundas Stage. The Absolut Empire's Ball and Scarlett's spirit of inclusion and investing in the community in Toronto is inspiring, and we look forward to their support in raising funds with us for Black CAP at the finale."

On June 18th, join the Ball in the heart of Toronto's Gay Village and raise a glass in celebration of Pride and in support of incredible local talent and causes. Secure your tickets to the Absolut Empire's Ball Finale today at https://absolutempiresball.com/finale/ , while supplies last.

About the Absolut Empire's Ball

The Absolut Empire's Ball was created by Scarlett Bobo to give a platform for all drag entertainers to express themselves and highlight their art. Creating a more inclusive, accepting and safe environment, where all types of drag artists are welcome, in a community that is often stigmatized and marginalized is very important to Bobo, and this competition has been one of her passions.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

For further information: Ian Royer, [email protected]; Natalie Fasullo, [email protected]