ABC Life Literacy Canada introduces new Money Matters workbooks for people with diverse abilities

The Money Matters for People with Diverse Abilities program was designed for those with various intellectual, verbal, physical and nonphysical capabilities. The course offers three modules to start, including opening a bank account, ways to pay, and spending plans.

Each module is reflective of the learners that it is serving and has been written and designed in clear language. Modules cover topics such as:

Opening a Bank Account

What a bank is



How to use a bank



How to decide what bank meets your needs





Ways to Pay

The different ways to pay for things



Pros and cons of different payment methods



How to write a cheque





Needs, Wants and Spending Plans

The difference between needs and wants



Income vs expenses



How to make a spending plan

Money Matters for People with Diverse Abilities becomes the newest addition to the original Money Matters Core program, in addition to Money Matters for Newcomers and New Canadians and Money Matters for Indigenous Peoples programs. It is a testament to the success of the program and demonstrates how financial literacy can be even more effective when tailored to the needs of individual communities.

"We're really excited to release this programming to a new, diverse community of learners," said Mack Rogers, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We've seen how impactful financial literacy programs can be when they're tailored to the needs of the community, and we're looking forward to hearing about how this programming will help to make a difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians."

In addition to the three workbooks, ABC also created a free downloadable guide specifically for caregivers, to encourage confidence and financial independence for a loved one.

Organizations running programming for people with various intellectual, verbal, physical and nonphysical capabilities, are welcome to use the Money Matters for People with Diverse Abilities programming with their learners. Workshops are free to anyone who signs up and facilitators will find the workbooks easy to use and follow.

In some instances, TD Bank volunteer tutors are available to help facilitate the sessions. TD Bank Group, through TD The Ready Commitment, is the founding sponsor of Money Matters and has helped adults across the country grow their money management skills, thanks to the TD employees who have volunteered with the program.

ABC Life Literacy Canada will also be offering organizations an honorarium of $25 per workshop delivered. To sign up to host a free workshop, visit www.abcmoneymatters.ca/lca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning by developing and supporting the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills. For more information on financial literacy and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit www.abclifeliteracy.ca.

