The new workbook, entitled Friendship Bracelets, includes a story and four new activities that teach children how to count money and calculate tax. It can be downloaded for free at FamilyLiteracyFirst.ca in English, French and Simplified Chinese. This latest workbook brings the total number of modules to 16, six of which focus on family financial literacy.

In addition to the downloadable workbook, several accompanying short video lessons are available. The videos were recorded by HSBC employee volunteers reading stories and walking through activities, providing a more interactive learning experience.

The HSBC Family Literacy First program was created in 2015 to bring together parents and children to have fun while learning as a family. The program offers more than 85 free downloadable stories and activities for families with children aged six to 11, with many of the resources focusing on family financial literacy.

Alongside the release of the new workbook and videos is a new award launched earlier this month – the HSBC Family Literacy First Fund – which recognizes Canadian organizations that are making significant contributions to the field of family financial literacy.

This award honours programs that empower families to develop their financial literacy skills together and serves as a model for other organizations to adapt. Canadian not-for-profit organizations and registered charities can apply for one of four awards of $2,500. The award can be invested into the program and/or applied to program improvement.

"We're so thrilled that HSBC Bank Canada continues their support to advance family financial literacy in Canada," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "With the new award and this year's new learning resources, literacy organizations across the country will be able to continue to help families improve their financial literacy skills. Through family financial literacy, parents are able to gain the confidence to make smart financial decisions for their families, and children learn from an early age the importance of budgeting and money management."

"It's exciting to see the release of the new, free HSBC Family Literacy First workbook," says David Kuo, Head of Branch Network, Ontario. "It is so important for young people and families to be offered the tools to learn financial literacy to build their own money management skills."

The HSBC Family Literacy First Fund application period runs from May 16 to July 4, 2022.

To learn more about the award, the program, or to access the workbook and activities, visit FamilyLiteracyFirst.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

BC Life Literacy Canada is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning. We develop and support the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills.

For the latest news and information, please visit abclifeliteracy.ca, follow us on Twitter @abclifeliteracy or join our Facebook page www.facebook.com/abclifeliteracy .

About HSBC Bank Canada

HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC Group'), is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances here and internationally through four businesses: Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Markets and Securities Services, and Wealth and Personal Banking. HSBC Group has committed to becoming net-zero in its operations and financed emissions and is working with our clients to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC Bank Canada, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves clients worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$3,022bn at 31 March 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

For more information visit www.hsbc.ca or follow us on Twitter: @HSBC_CA or Facebook: @HSBCCanada

