TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of ABC Life Literacy Canada (ABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Alison Howard as ABC's next Executive Director (ED).

After a comprehensive national search, the Board of Directors has unanimously selected Ms. Howard to lead the organization in her capacity as ED. In this role, Ms. Howard will help guide the national non-profit through the next phase of its evolution, working towards the vision of a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy skills.

Ms. Howard is a collaborative and strategic not-for-profit leader with deep expertise in the areas of literacy, skills development, and employability at a national level. She brings exceptional communications, research, and presentation skills, along with strong public policy, sponsorship, and national partnership building experience to the role. A passionate and inclusive team-player, Ms. Howard empowers others and works collaboratively to create a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

"On behalf of the Board and staff of ABC, I would like to welcome Alison to her new role at ABC," says Timothy Davison, Board Chair at ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We have every confidence that she will make a tremendous contribution to the organization and, working alongside our staff team, will help ABC achieve its mission of strengthening organizations across Canada that promote adult learning."

Ms. Howard comes to ABC with over two decades of experience in the non-profit sector. She spent much of her career with the Conference Board of Canada where she served as Associate Director of Education and Skills, as well as Associate Director of the Convening and Professional Development Institute of the Conference Board. In these roles, she and her team addressed challenges relating to employability, literacy, competencies, credentialing, school‐to‐work transitions, business‐education partnerships, work‐integrated learning, and career development. Ms. Howard holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master's Degree in Management Studies from the University of Guelph.

"I have partnered with ABC on various projects over the years and have always held a deep respect and admiration for its work," says Alison Howard. "I am honoured to join the team and to have this opportunity to contribute to its success."

Ms. Howard assumed her new role in January 2022.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning by developing and supporting the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills. For more information on literacy and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

