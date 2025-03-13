A key finding from the study reveals a direct link between financial insecurity and poor sleep quality—showing that those struggling financially experience 15% poorer sleep quality than the average person.¹ With this insight, IKEA dug deeper into the realities of sleep poverty, a hidden crisis where thousands of children and families lack access to a proper bed . In fact, one in three Canadians report feeling tired almost every day¹, highlighting a nationwide sleep crisis.

"A good night's sleep is not a privilege; it's a necessity. What we found really concerning about the research were the number of children that go to sleep each night without a proper bed," says Tanya Bevington, Head of Communications at IKEA Canada. "At IKEA, we believe every child deserves a safe, comfortable place to sleep. That's why we're taking action to ensure as many kids as possible have access to a quality bed."

IKEA Canada has launched Sleepless Lamp to bring attention to this crisis and highlight the hidden struggles of sleep deprivation for nearly 500,000 children in Canada. Limited access to quality sleep environments, such as proper bed and supportive mattresses, has been shown to contribute to disrupted sleep patterns. Inspired by real sleep data, the lamp visually represents fragmented and erratic sleep, underscoring the serious health and developmental challenges these children face, including:

Children who experience disrupted sleep are 38% more likely to report feelings of sadness ²

24% of adolescents with poor sleep quality experience lower academic performance

Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to a higher risk of cognitive impairment, obesity, and mental health issues ⁴

17.2% of children with insufficient sleep report hyperactivity compared to 11.9% of children who get adequate sleep.

Sleepless Lamp is a powerful visual representation of sleep poverty.⁵ Using real sleep data, the lamp flickers and dims to mirror the disrupted sleep cycles of children experiencing sleep poverty. Research shows that children in sleep poverty experience up to 20 sleep disruptions per hour, 50% more than children with proper beds.⁶ Some experience two fully awake periods per night, lasting up to 46 minutes, and a 75% reduction in sleep efficiency.⁷

IKEA Canada is not only raising awareness; it is taking meaningful action. In partnership with Furniture Bank, IKEA is investing $300,000 over three years to provide tangible solutions, including 1,200 Sleep Well Kits in 2025. Each Sleep Well Kit includes a bed, mattress, pillow, bedding and soft toy. IKEA has also committed to responsibly refurbish and redistribute gently used, good quality mattresses and essential sleep items to families in need, ensuring they meet health and safety standards. Additionally, the company is calling for government support to establish a National Sleep Well Program and introduce a furniture and home essentials tax credit for vulnerable Canadians.

"When a child lacks a proper bed, they're not just missing furniture—they're missing the foundation for success in school, emotional wellbeing, and healthy development," says Dan Kershaw, Executive Director, Furniture Bank. "Working with IKEA Canada, we're turning the lights on this hidden struggle and providing real solutions, one Sleep Well Kit at a time."

Experience Sleepless Lamp at Scarborough Town Centre from March 27-30. This immersive IKEA Canada installation sheds light on the reality of disrupted sleep. Free entry, no reservations—just bring an open heart. Can't attend? Visit IKEA.ca/SleeplessLamp to watch the full 9-hour simulation, learn more, and take action.

Here's how Canadians can support the commitment to end sleep poverty:

Sign the pledge at IKEA.ca/SleeplessLamp to urge government action

Donate directly to Furniture Bank to help provide Sleep Well Kits to children in need

For more information, visit IKEA.ca/SleeplessLamp.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 400 IKEA stores in 31 markets, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About Furniture Bank

Established in 1998, Furniture Bank is a registered charity and social enterprise that redistributes furniture to those experiencing furniture poverty. This service provides low-income individuals and families with essential home furnishings, creating conditions of comfort, dignity, and stability.

