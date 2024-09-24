OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada released the State of the Canadian Space Sector Report 2023 during the Spacebound conference in Ottawa. This 26th edition of the report, published by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), shows that in 2022, Canada's space sector generated $3.2 billion for Canada's economy and over $5 billion in revenues while supporting over 25,000 jobs across the country.

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the CSA is investing $15 million in 16 Canadian organizations aimed at advancing the next generation of cutting-edge space technologies. This investment reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to fostering the long-term growth of the space sector. It will support 22 innovative projects across various fields including imaging and quantum technologies, satellite navigation, Earth observation, and lunar exploration. Among them are groundbreaking innovations that could inform the design of future rover missions.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping unlock the full potential of Canada's space sector by supporting organizations that play a crucial role in addressing challenges such as climate change, natural disaster response, food production, remote healthcare and improving Internet connectivity. By providing a wide range of opportunities to both established players and rising stars, Canada ensures a bright future for its space sector and continues to invest in innovative solutions to important issues, both on Earth and in space.

The State of the Canadian Space Sector Report 2023 is based on economic data gathered from almost 200 organizations involved in space activities from across Canada covering the year 2022.

covering the year 2022. The Canadian space sector contributed $3.2 billion to Canada's GDP in 2022 – increasing 19% since 2018.

to GDP in 2022 – increasing 19% since 2018. Amongst the 25,000 jobs supported by the space sector in Canada , over 12,600 are highly skilled space-related jobs, of which 67% were in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

, over 12,600 are highly skilled space-related jobs, of which 67% were in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Research and development intensity in space manufacturing is 13 times higher than the Canadian manufacturing average.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $9 billion to ensure the vitality of Canada's civil space sector so that Canadians can benefit from advances made possible by satellites, space exploration and other space-related innovation.

The $15 million investment is made through the CSA's Space Technology Development Program (STDP).

investment is made through the CSA's Space Technology Development Program (STDP). Over 80% of these projects will be driven by small and medium-sized enterprises, some of which will be working with the CSA for the first time.

Businesses from Alberta , British Columbia , Ontario and Quebec received funding from this wave of the STDP.

, , and received funding from this wave of the STDP. Since 2008, the STDP awarded $200 million to over 100 organizations for the development of more than 300 space-related technologies to support the future needs of the Canadian space program and the international space community.

"Continuous investments in Canada's vibrant space sector demonstrate our unwavering commitment to opening new commercial opportunities and paving the way for a dynamic future in space exploration. These efforts have a direct impact on the socio-economic benefits for Canadians here on Earth. They drive economic growth, contribute to a highly skilled workforce, and take innovative technology to the next level."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"These investments continue to strengthen Canada's position as a world leader in space innovation, creating lasting jobs for Canadians and new opportunities in British Columbia's growing space sector."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Space solutions power our daily lives, drive innovation, and create high-quality jobs in vibrant companies across Canada. Satellites in space help us monitor and sustain Canada's lands, waters and resources. Building on our decades of expertise, we're developing cutting-edge technologies and advancing space science. These investments directly contribute to improving the lives of Canadians right here back on Earth and position Canada as a key player in the global space industry for the long term."

Lisa Campbell, Canadian Space Agency President

State of the Canadian Space Sector Report 2023

Canada's Space Sector – Industry Snapshot

Benefits of space exploration

Contributions awarded under the STDP – AO 8

Space Strategy for Canada

