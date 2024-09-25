A sustainable enhancement of shoreline in Hiawatha First Nation

HIAWATHA FIRST NATION, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Hiawatha First Nation has received over $430,000 through the Natural Infrastructure Fund to restore more than 3 kilometers of shoreline along Rice Lake to protect wildlife and reduce shoreline erosion.

By working with nature, the Hiawatha First Nation is supporting and protecting biodiversity and human well-being. This restoration project incorporates native plants to reduce further shoreline erosion, while creating a protected habitat for various frog and fish species, as well as wild rice, a cultural keystone species. A medicine garden, walkway, pier, and benches will also increase access to nature, boost community use of shoreline for conducting cultural practices, and create a welcoming and relaxing space for the community.

Hiawatha First Nation is working to restore the land to not only ensure a more sustainable future, but also create a peaceful place for community members to enjoy nature and ensure the land and wildlife is protected for many generations.

Quotes

"I am honoured to support this investment with the Hiawatha First Nation to restore the shoreline of Rice Lake. Investing in infrastructure, like this shoreline restoration project, is vital for the sustainability of our environment. It will support biodiversity through the restoration of the natural habitats of plants and animals and with the addition of the medicine garden, create a healthy, sustainable and welcoming environment for all community members."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Restoring the shoreline with native species is vital for many reasons. Firstly, it is our responsibility, as given to us by the Creator, to take care of the waters, and when we restore lakeshores with native plants, we improve the health of our lakes. Shoreline restoration helps to improve water quality by removing pollutants and nutrients from run-off. Also, by restoring our shoreline with native species, we in turn will have healthy and stable ecosystems that leads to strong habitats and food chains. Shoreline restoration is about taking care of water, lands and all living creatures."

Laurie Carr, Chief, Hiawatha First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is committed to making our communities more livable, sustainable, and resilient by investing in the protection and restoration of natural environments.





The federal government is investing $437,500 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).





in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.





Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.





Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.





A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

