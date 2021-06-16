The Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site opens to visitors on June 19

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, in the presence of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Fred Pellerin, emblematic storyteller in Quebec, Hugues Sweeney, President of Thinkwell Studio Montreal, and Geneviève Caron, Superintendent of the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site and La Mauricie National Park, Parks Canada kicked off the new tourism season.

Parks Canada is pleased to offer visitors a number of new features at the Forges du Saint-Maurice starting June 19, including two new and exciting visitor experiences that will allow them to discover the site through different and unique approaches.

The first one, Diabolus ex machina, is presented as 14 sound capsules which have the look and feel of a pseudo-documentary. Lasting about 90 minutes, this outdoor circuit will allow visitors to enter the historical and legendary world of the Forges du Saint-Maurice and to discover the site through the poetic creative universe of internationally renowned local artist, Fred Pellerin.

The second, created in collaboration with Thinkwell Studio Montreal, is designed as a game. Visitors will be given six tasks to complete in an immersive and sensory experience that will allow them to experience the steps involved in making cast iron. Motion sensors will allow people to activate characters on the screen who will react by mirroring the participants' movement. The objective of the game is to successfully complete the various actions necessary for the different stages of work in the blast furnace in order to contribute to the success of the casting of the iron.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy new facilities in the Grande Maison lobby and on the outdoor course. With the access road work completed this spring, all these improvements and new features make the historic site a must see for the upcoming tourism season.

Parks Canada asks Canadians to exercise caution and care when visiting Parks Canada's managed sites, and to respect the travel restrictions and guidance of public health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health of everyone.

Quotes

"The Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site, a jewel in our collective heritage, is a source of pride for our region. I invite the public to come discover the new experiences offered during the summer and to learn more about our history, which helps to promote the tourism sector here in Mauricie."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"We are proud of the new experiences offered at the Forges du Saint-Mauricie National Historic Site, and of our contribution to the dynamism of regional tourism. A big thank you to all those who support us, and help make the Forges a key destination for the upcoming summer season in the Mauricie."

Geneviève Caron

Superintendent, Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit

Quick Facts

Located near the Saint-Maurice River, the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site is the country's first industrial village. Each year, approximately 10,000 visitors learn more about Canada's leading steel industry.





leading steel industry. Fred Pellerin chose the title Diabolus ex machina taking inspiration from the archives and oral folklore of the Forges du Saint-Maurice . This title derives from the Latin phrase Deus ex machina (God out of the machine). In the theatre, it refers to the process by which gods are introduced on stage. For Fred Pellerin , as a storyteller, the choice of title sets the tone for the mysterious character of his audio work, while bearing witness to the solid historical foundations of his artistic approach.





chose the title taking inspiration from the archives and oral folklore of the Forges du . This title derives from the Latin phrase (God out of the machine). In the theatre, it refers to the process by which gods are introduced on stage. For , as a storyteller, the choice of title sets the tone for the mysterious character of his audio work, while bearing witness to the solid historical foundations of his artistic approach. The realization of 1600°C: fireproofing was made possible thanks to the research and development program Innovative Solutions Canada . Thinkwell Studio Montreal and Parks Canada consider this to be a successful collaboration in which newly implemented technology will serve to enhance the visitor experience at the historic site.





was made possible thanks to the research and development program . Thinkwell Studio Montreal and Parks Canada consider this to be a successful collaboration in which newly implemented technology will serve to enhance the visitor experience at the historic site. The Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site will be open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 19 to Labour Day.





from to Labour Day. The health and safety of Canadians, visitors and employees is of utmost importance to Parks Canada. Several measures have been put in place to limit the risks of spreading COVID-19. Visitors are invited to consult the Forges du Saint-Maurice website to plan their visit. It contains detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services are available.

