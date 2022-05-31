"This summer will feature widespread warm weather, as most of Canada will see normal or above normal temperatures," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "However, the heat and humidity combined with an active jet stream pattern will contribute to a stormy summer at times across much of the country. While thunderstorms will interrupt our plans from time to time, they will also usher in a few periods of cooler weather to provide relief from the heat. Thankfully, widespread drought, wildfires and smoke are less of a concern for this summer than they have been during many recent years."

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions that we expect across Canada this summer:

Ontario & Quebec – A very warm and humid summer is expected across most of the region, but a cooler summer is forecast across parts of northwestern Ontario. A few heat waves are likely across southern Ontario and Quebec, but periods of cooler weather will provide temporary relief. Due to the heat and humidity and several cold fronts, we expect stormy weather at times. These storms will produce a wide range in rainfall totals, with many areas seeing above normal precipitation, while some places could frequently miss out. However, overall we expect a favourable season for agriculture and numerous warm and sunny days for enjoying outdoor activities.

The Prairies – This summer will not be as hot and dry at last summer. However, the agricultural season is off to a very difficult start due to flooding across eastern parts of the region and drought conditions across southwestern areas. We are cautiously optimistic that conditions will improve for agriculture as the season progresses, but for some areas it could be too little too late. An active storm track is expected across a large part of the region, but southwestern areas are at risk to frequently miss out on the much needed rain.

British Columbia – After a sluggish spring, the cool and unsettled pattern is expected to continue well into June. Periods of hot and dry weather are still expected during July and August with a risk for wildfires. However, we do not expect that heat, drought and smoke will dominate the season as they did last year, or have during many summers in recent memory.

Atlantic Canada – A warm and humid summer is forecast, but occasional cold fronts will bring stormy weather at times and a break from the muggy conditions. Above normal precipitation is expected across the Maritimes, as we anticipate that a few moisture-laden systems will account for a large percentage of the rainfall totals for the season. We are also closely watching the tropics as a very active hurricane season is expected with a heightened risk for tropical systems to impact Atlantic Canada.

Northern Canada – Near normal or cooler than normal temperatures are expected across most of the region with the coolest weather relative to normal across southern Nunavut and southern Yukon. Near normal to above normal precipitation is expected across the region with the wettest weather around northern parts of Hudson Bay. As a result, we should have a reduced risk for wildfire smoke across the region.

The Weather Network: Summer 2022 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Near Normal interior

Below Normal west

Above Normal southeast Above Normal coastline; Near Normal

elsewhere Alberta Near Normal, but Above Normal

south Above Normal northcentral; Near

Normal elsewhere except Below

Normal near U.S. border Saskatchewan Near Normal but Above Normal

southwest and Below Normal north Near Normal south and north;

Above Normal central Manitoba Near Normal south; Below Normal

north Near Normal southwest and far

north; Above normal elsewhere Ontario Above Normal south; Near Normal

north, but Below Normal far

northwest Above Normal; Near Normal

far north near Hudson Bay Québec Above Normal south and east;

Near Normal elsewhere Above Normal south and far

north; Near Normal elsewhere The Maritimes and Newfoundland and Labrador Above Normal; Near Normal

Labrador Above Normal New Brunswick

and western Nova Scotia; Near

Normal elsewhere Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut Below Normal southern Yukon,

southeast NWT and southwest

Nunavut; Near Normal elsewhere Above Normal near northern

Hudson Bay; Near Normal

elsewhere

