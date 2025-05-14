A story of perseverance in life and adaptive sport, We Were Broncos debuts May 26 on AMI-tv and AMI+

— Former Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitski

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - It was the story that rocked a community, a country and the world. The tragic bus crash on April 6, 2018, in Saskatchewan that killed 16 and injured 13 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team forever changed the lives of those involved.

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the crash, stars in the upcoming AMI docuseries We Were Broncos, debuting Monday, May 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

As an athlete, Ryan Straschnitzki wanted to be a professional hockey player. But after the crash, he had to adapt to a new athletic goal of becoming a wheelchair basketball player while completely changing his lifestyle.

"We Were Broncos is about perseverance in life and adaptive sport," says Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI. "We sincerely thank Ryan, his family, and Prairie Cat Productions for allowing us to tell this story."

In the debut episode, "Moving Beyond Tragedy," Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki tries to narrow down which parasport will give him his best chance at making Team Canada for the Paralympics. He ultimately chooses wheelchair basketball after he is cut by the national sledge hockey team.

Future instalments of the six-part series follow Ryan as he experiences the frustrations of learning a new sport, attends a Calgary Flames tribute game for the late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and revisits Humboldt, Saskatchewan, for the first time since the crash.

Season 1 of We Were Broncos debuts Monday, May 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and can be streamed on demand for free on AMI+.

