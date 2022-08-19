Created in 2021 with the support of Joyce Echaquan's family, the scholarship is intended for an Indigenous master's level student enrolled at UQAT or INRS. This initiative, which is supported by the Office of the Chief Scientist of Québec and the Fonds de recherche du Québec, is now able to offer a second Joyce Echaquan Scholarship in the same amount and on the same terms as the first one.

A project addressing the role of Cree women

Linda L. Shecapio's research project focuses on the recovery of the role of iiyiyiuu/iinuu iskweuch (Cree women) in family healing and well-being in Eeyou Istchee. Many women have taken the initiative to heal the wounds of colonisation, break the cycles of intergenerational trauma and provide solutions to the current socio-cultural challenges facing Cree communities. This research will allow for the development of a model of care that identifies and understands the traditional roles and responsibilities of Cree women in fostering balance among individuals for the healing and well-being of all. The subject also ties in with Joyce's Principle that recognises and respects the traditional and living knowledge of Indigenous peoples in all aspects of health.

As an independent Aboriginal consultant and recently elected councillor for her Cree community of Mistissini, Ms. Shecapio has held a variety of positions during her career in coordinating local and regional events, as well as managing projects and programs in Eeyou Istchee. She was President of the Cree Women's Association of Eeyou Istchee from 2016 to 2019. Her current role as a consultant will allow her to influence the direction in which Indigenous people are heading to join forces to restore, renew and rebuild the understanding of decolonisation as individuals, families, communities and nations.

About UQAT

UQAT is an exceptional, local and committed university, and has been so for almost 40 years. With its three campuses, four centres and numerous service points, UQAT has over 6,000 students and offers more than 150 study programs, including Indigenous studies. It has consistently collaborated with Indigenous people since its inception and is fully committed to its role as an agent of change. It takes part in reconciliation between nations in a concrete way by contributing to the skills development and well-being of Indigenous peoples. UQAT has consolidated its partnership with First Peoples through the creation of the School of Indigenous Studies, a department entirely dedicated to teaching and research with Indigenous people.

About INRS

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to research and graduate training. Since its creation in 1969, it has actively contributed to the economic, social and cultural development of Quebec. INRS is the leading research-intensive centre in Quebec. It is composed of four interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval and Varennes, which focus their activities on strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement , Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications , Urbanisation Culture Société et Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie . Its community includes over 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty and staff.

About FRQ

Reporting to the Minister for the Economy and Innovation, the Fonds de recherche du Québec' mission is to ensure the strategic and coherent development of Quebec research and to support it financially, to support the training of researchers, to establish the partnerships necessary to achieve their mission and to promote and support the mobilization of knowledge.

