SAINT-LAURENT, QC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Borough of Saint-Laurent is looking for candidates 55 years and over for its annual exchange trip with the City of Lethbridge in Alberta. Since 1967, this free activity has provided residents of both communities with an opportunity to learn more about Canada's cultural diversity as well as the country's rich heritage and history.

Lethbridge stay

Saint-Laurent is Looking for candidates for a free exchange-trip with the City of Lethbridge, in Alberta (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

The selected teens must be available to fly to Lethbridge on July 26 and stay there until July 31st. They will be "twinned" with another 55+ who shares the same interests and they will be provided with accommodations at the home of their twin's family.

For the past 56 years, the City of Lethbridge has been organizing a variety of activities that give Saint-Laurent participants a chance to experience life in this region as well as the culture of southern Alberta. Tours to some of Western Canada's most iconic places, such as Waterton National Park, Head Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and Fort Whoop-Up, are regularly planned. For more information on the City of Lethbridge: lethbridge.ca .

Saint-Laurent stay

The Saint-Laurent participants will then have to do the same for their Albertan twin: welcome that person and provide accommodations in their home, August 30th to September 4th. During that week, they will have to be available to take part in a full program of activities, including a tour of Saint-Laurent and of the Greater Montréal.

A free trip

All transportation costs (airplane tickets, group ground transportation and insurance), activities and meals during group outings will be paid by Saint-Laurent and the City of Lethbridge. As for the participants, they will have to provide meals for their twin as well as a place to sleep in their homes, plus local transportation.

To submit an application

The registration form may be downloaded at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent. Paper copies of this form may also be obtained at the reception desk of Saint-Laurent Borough Hall, 777 boulevard Marcel-Laurin. Once completed, the form must be returned by Friday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

