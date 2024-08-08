MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce its first-ever public transportation project at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. As part of an initiative to improve accessibility and sustainable transport at YMX, ADM, in partnership with exo, as well as the City of Mirabel and Mobilité alternative (MOBA), has undertaken to implement a travel management plan (TMP) for employees working on the YMX site. On August 19th, a shuttle service will be launched from the Montmorency metro station for YMX employees and visitors.

The International Aerocity of Mirabel is experiencing unprecedented growth, with some 30 companies and more than 8,000 employees contributing their expertise and know-how every day. In order to meet the needs of the community, facilitate access to the site and contribute to its attractiveness, it was essential to implement a public transport service.

"We are very pleased to announce today the launch of a shuttle service to YMX, with several stops planned on the Aérocity site," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "This one-year pilot project, carried out in collaboration with our partners, will offer the YMX community an alternative to driving alone and will also attract new talent. This project is even more important to our organization as it aligns with our sustainability goals. In fact, ADM's roadmap would be incomplete if it did not include actions to help our partners and employees in our communities reduce their greenhouse gas emissions."

"Exo is proud to be part of a new and innovative collaboration with ADM, the City of Mirabel and MOBA to provide a public transport system that will make it easier for YMX employees to get around," said Sylvain Yelle, exo's General Manager. "With the growing needs of the International Aerocity of Mirabel, exo is helping to improve sustainable transport services for the more than 8,000 workers who contribute daily to the expansion of Canadian industry by supporting key sectors such as aeronautics and the electrification of transport."

"We are thrilled to see this public transport project come to fruition for YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel," said Patrick Charbonneau, Mayor of Mirabel. "With the recent announcement by the Québec government of a major investment in Airbus Canada and the development of Mirabel's aerospace cluster in the Espace Aéro innovation zone, this project demonstrates the proactivity of Mirabel, exo, ADM and Mobilité alternative (MOBA). By working together on this public transport project, Mirabel is becoming more accessible and attractive to new employees. The shuttles will also make it easier for employees, interns and visitors from outside to get to the Aerocity. Add to this the reduction in the number of cars on the road network, and we have a winning formula for the environment. Mirabel is delighted with this initiative."

The shuttle service will be offered free of charge, with a journey time of around 35 minutes at peak times, Monday to Friday. Specifically, it will consist of 14 buses, 7 in the morning and 7 in the evening, running every 30 minutes, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. in the morning, one departure at 10:55 a.m., and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

This project would not have been possible without the financial support of YMX's community partners. ADM would like to warmly thank Airbus Canada, Airbus Atlantique Canada, Avianor, Nolinor, Safran, Transport Robert, the City of Mirabel and the Mirabel Chamber of Commerce for their generosity and commitment to this project.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

As the second largest public transport company in the metropolitan region, exo transports passengers in the northern and southern suburbs with efficiency and user-friendliness. Its territory covers almost 100 municipalities and includes paratransit services. Whether by train, bus or carpool, exo is looking to the future to develop innovative and greener means of transport.

