PIPSC partners with Future Skills Centre to help its members prepare for the workplaces of tomorrow

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past 19 months, Canadians have seen how public service professionals are vital in times of national emergency. To handle future crises and deal with rapidly changing workplaces, Canada needs a well-trained public service.

The Professional Institute for the Public Service (PIPSC) is pleased to announce the Future Skills Centre (FSC) is contributing $2.5 million over three years towards an innovative new initiative to help professional public servants gain the skills they will need to thrive in their careers. The Future Skills Centre is an independent organization dedicated to helping workers thrive within a changing labour market.

"Anticipating changes to labour markets and equipping workers with the skills needed to adapt to rapidly changing workplaces is one of the challenges of our time," said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. "We are excited to be working with the Future Skills Centre to help members of the professional public service prepare for the future and continue providing Canadians with the vital public services they rely on."

According to a recent survey, the vast majority of PIPSC members ­– over 70% ­– were looking for tangible career help, so they can stay ahead of their changing jobs and workplaces. PIPSC's new initiative will allow members to access cutting-edge, evidence-based research and gain insights on how their careers are changing. They will also be able to access relevant and flexible skill development opportunities.

"Providing relevant, practical career intelligence to guide skills development is vital to the future of the public service," says Pedro Barata, executive director of the Future Skills Centre. "As the world of work continues to change, AI, automation and new technologies have become ubiquitous in the workplace. Understanding how we will leverage these tools to drive the public sector's essential goals is critical and exciting. Through this project, PIPSC members will access evidence-driven research insights and practical training opportunities to understand how to stay ahead of changes."

"Our members have told us they are looking for innovative ways to advance their skills training and adapt to technological change, like automation and AI. Our union is committed to supporting them as the nature of their work continues to evolve," said PIPSC Chief Operating Officer Edward Gillis. "PIPSC welcomes the vote of confidence, and generous contribution, from the Future Skills Centre. We look forward to now collaborating with employers to make sure Canada's professional public service is prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow's workplaces."

The "Navigating a changing workforce" is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills program.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For further information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pipsc.ca/

